Allen scores 33 points in Black Knights' victory over Mustangs

There’s been a long-standing tradition of dominant scoring guards in the Charlottesville High School girls basketball program.

Rayquel Allen added her name to the conversation Tuesday night as she helped lead the Black Knights to a 73-58 road victory over Monticello in the regular season finale for both teams.

Allen dropped a career-high 33 points, including 17 in the first half, as Charlottesville finished the regular season with a 15-6 overall record and an 11-3 mark in Jefferson District action.

“If you give me my right, I’m going to go right. If you give me my left, I’m going to go left. If you give me downhill and I’m going to score,” Allen said. “You best believe my teammates are going to help me get all the points that I get and I’m going to make sure I share the ball as well.”

Coach Jim Daly and the Black Knights love to dictate the pace of the game and they got exactly what they wanted in the first quarter as both teams went up and down the floor at a fluid pace.

Zoe Burruss opened the game with seven points, including a 3-pointer from the right wing, to give Monticello (7-14, 6-8) a 14-9 lead with 2:13 left in the quarter. Charlottesville closed the quarter on a 6-0 run, capped by two free throws from Stefania Cafferillo, to take a 15-14 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter was more or the same as both teams traded big buckets. Back-to-back baskets from Cafferillo and Lakia Thompson gave Charlottesville a 28-24 lead with 2:17 left in the half. Allen closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run to stretch the lead to 34-25 at intermission.

The rapid paced continued in the third.

Jaylyn Benedetto-Wright scored four points to pull Monticello within 46-40 with 2:22 left in the quarter. The Mustangs’ rally would be short-lived. Charlottesville countered with a 9-2 run to close the quarter, capped by an Allen layup, to take a 55-42 lead after three quarters.

The Mustangs had opportunities in the fourth quarter but were unable to close the gap below double digits. A Samantha Shifflett layup with 6:26 left pulled Monticello within 59-46 with 6:26 left to play, but that would be as close as the Mustangs would get, as Allen scored 10 points in the final frame to secure the victory for Charlottesville.

“It was great to finish the regular season off with another win,” Allen said. “We’re going into regionals very aggressive, very strong. We’re going for states. We have a lot of seniors on the team that deserve this.”

Lidia Shimer poured in 13 points and Thompson added 10 more to give the Black Knights three players in double figures. Cafferillo came off the bench to net six in the win.

Burruss tallied 19 points to lead Monticello. Benedetto-Wright added 14 and Shifflett finished with eight.

Charlottesville advances to the upcoming Region 3C playoffs. Tuesday’s victory secured a top four seed in the tournament and a home game in the quarterfinals.

Allen said that game will be especially emotional for her teammates after they missed out on postseason play last season due to a COVID outbreak just days before the tournament started.

“We’ve got a lot on our plate right now,” she said. “Last year, we were in the same situation, but now we actually get to be the team that can be and show what we’re capable of. We’re going to take it game by game, win or go home. It’s going to be a tough battle, but I think we can get it done.”

