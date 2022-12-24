All Central Virginia girls cross country: Final team rankings

Final girls team rankings
1. Western Albemarle: 5th at 4A State Meet, 21:07 avg.
2. Albemarle: 3rd at 5A State Meet, 21:00 avg.
3. Louisa: 4th at Region 4D
4. Monticello: 5th at Region 3C
5. *Covenant: VISAA Division II State Champs, 21:02 avg.
* Varsity races included 8th graders, which historically aren't factored into poll voting
