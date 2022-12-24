 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All Central Virginia girls cross country: Final team rankings

Race_MK08.jpg

Western Albemarle's Sadie Adams competes in the Ragged Mountain Cup at Panorama Farms.

 MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Final girls team rankings

1. Western Albemarle: 5th at 4A State Meet, 21:07 avg.

2. Albemarle: 3rd at 5A State Meet, 21:00 avg.

3. Louisa: 4th at Region 4D

4. Monticello: 5th at Region 3C

5. *Covenant: VISAA Division II State Champs, 21:02 avg.

* Varsity races included 8th graders, which historically aren't factored into poll voting

