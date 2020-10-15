Alexa Spaanstra scores twice in return to action as Virginia blanks Louisville

Redshirt freshman Cayla White earned the start in goal, once again performing well. Thursday marked the third match of White’s young career and she once again held the opponent without a goal. She’s played 256 minutes for the Cavaliers this season, tallying eight saves and not yet allowing a goal.

UVa’s first half was particularly dominant, and White wasn’t needed much to open the game. The Wahoos held Louisville (3-2, 3-2 ACC) without a shot for the duration of the first 45 minutes.

The second half wasn’t much different.

While the Cardinals were able to manufacture two shots, the Cavaliers controlled possession for the majority of the half. They failed to add a third goal — and a near-goal from Diana Ordonez was taken away due to an offside call — but the Cavaliers looked like the far superior team.

UVa ended the night with a 24-2 shots advantage.

Starting goalkeeper Laurel Ivory didn’t play, but the shutout never seemed in doubt. White did well to remain engaged throughout the match despite limited action on her side of the field.

It was a complete team effort for the Cavaliers.