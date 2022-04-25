Alex Tappen giving Virginia baseball team steady production in final season

He collected two hits on Friday, three on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

Alex Tappen raised his season batting average to .350 over the weekend during Virginia’s demolition of North Carolina, in which Tappen’s eighth-inning homer in the opener provided the Cavaliers needed insurance in their narrow 4-2 victory and his first-inning two-run blast in the series-sweeping win ignited the Hoos in their 10-3 rout of the Tar Heels.

“Tappen has been locked in all year. You’ve seen it,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “And that starts with experience.”

The bristly chin of the fifth-year senior outfielder reveals how long he’s been part of the program. Sunday marked the 201st game Tappen appeared in for UVa, becoming the first player to surpass the 200-career-games total for the Hoos since 2015.

He has never previously put together a campaign, though, like the one he’s enjoying now and that’s the reason Tappen said he returned to Charlottesville for a fifth season. He wanted to prove to himself he could successfully navigate the duration of an entire spring.

In the past, injuries or inconsistency at the plate eluded Tappen of that in spite of remarkable bursts of triumph — like launching five homers across last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and NCAA postseason or the 10-game hitting streak he strung together in May of his freshman season.

But currently he’s a counted-on constant for everyday contributions.

Tappen’s 17 multi-hit games are the most for any member of the Hoos this year. His 10 homers and 55 RBI are the most he’s ever had in a single season, and the 55 RBI are the third most in the ACC this spring only behind teammate Jake Gelof’s 62 and Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada’s 66.

“I’m playing so loose,” Tappen said. “And I’m playing like it’s my last year in baseball and I think a big part of it is playing. Obviously, there’s swing adjustments I made during the offseason to enable that consistency with delivering the barrel and all the technical stuff, but I think the real thing is I’m out here having fun and enjoying it.

“That looseness,” he said, “has allowed me to be consistent and not press like I have in prior years and compound things, and I think that’s the biggest thing.”

His attitude and been-there-done-that demeanor have spilled over to the rest of the roster, too.

He said ahead of the Cavaliers’ (31-10) current four-game winning streak they carry into a pair of midweek bouts — at Old Dominion (28-10) on Tuesday and home against George Mason (14-24) on Wednesday — he kept telling his teammates not to tighten up or worry during a frustrating stretch when they had dropped seven of eight contests.

“Between my first two years being the first two years of Coach O’Connor’s tenure that we didn’t make the postseason and then personally with injuries and slumps,” Tappen said, “every baseball player goes through that. So, to be able to learn from it and be able to teach other people about it and how to approach it when similar situations arise is super important as a leader. And that’s part of the role I’ve jumped into this year.”

Freshman outfielder Casey Sacuke, who hit safely the first 21 games of his college career but entered the UNC series with just one hit in his previous 20 at-bats, said Tappen and senior Devin Ortiz reminded Saucke to stick with what worked for him previously and get back to the fundamentals that helped him get off to such a great start.

Saucke broke out of the slump with two hits and a walk on Sunday.

“Tappen has influenced me a lot. I talk baseball with him all the time,” Saucke said.

The veteran Tappen has hit in the middle of the Cavaliers’ lineup all year, spending the early part of the spring in the five-hole before O’Connor moved him up to the cleanup spot for a week-long stretch and eventually to third in the order this past weekend.

Tappen said he doesn’t have a preference where he hits.

“You can put me anywhere and I’ll do my best to drive in runs and get on base,” he said.

Said O’Connor: “This is his last go-around and he wants to leave it all on the field in this uniform. He’s represented our program with class at all times and he’s being rewarded for it and our team is being rewarded for that as well. He has tremendous experience and when you have that coupled with talent, it’s pretty special.”

