Alex Hoffman verbally commits to High Point for track

Many high school athletes dream of winning state championships.
Alex Hoffman has done it.
The William Monroe High School track and field standout capped off his junior year with his first state championship in the shot put last March at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor championships at Liberty University.
Ten months later, he is celebrating another accomplishment: Becoming a Division I college commitment.
Hoffman has verbally committed to High Point University track and field program.
“High Point is a great school,” Hoffman said. “When I visited, I knew it was the school for me.”
Hoffman has made quite a name for himself in Central Virginia. A nationally ranked performer in the shot put and weight throws, he holds the Northwestern District and Region 3B marks in the shot put. Last March, he posted a throw of 55 feet, 4 inches on his final throw to claim the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
The senior met with High Point associate coach Dr. Scott Hall, who’s in charge of the program's throwers, and the two formed an immediate bond.
“With High Point being the defending Big South Conference champions, I knew they had a strong program,” Hoffman said. “When I visited, I really liked their facilities. The coaches were interested in my work ethic and I bonded really well with them and my teammates.”
Hoffman is expected to participate in all the throwing events for the Panthers and is poised to make an immediate impact.
“I’m looking to score in the big meets,” he said. “My goals are to win conference and make it to nationals.”
Academically, the William Monroe senior plans to major in exercise science at High Point. His ultimate goal is to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Despite his junior outdoor track season being cancelled because of COVID-19, Hoffman was highly sought after during the recruiting process. Although he said it was difficult at times, he was thankful to have interest from a number of schools, including offers from Gardner-Webb, George Mason and Western Carolina.
“When I met the coaches and saw the facilities, I felt right at home,” Hoffman said.
With the indoor track and field season just beginning, Hoffman is excited to have his college decision finalized.
“I am very relieved to know where I am going to school next year,” he said. “It took a lot of stress off my shoulders.”
Regardless of what happens during his final indoor and outdoor track seasons at William Monroe, Hoffman can’t wait to see what the future holds at High Point.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level,” Hoffman said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to call myself a college athlete because it’s always been a dream of mine.”