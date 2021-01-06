Alex Hoffman verbally commits to High Point for track

Hoffman is expected to participate in all the throwing events for the Panthers and is poised to make an immediate impact.

“I’m looking to score in the big meets,” he said. “My goals are to win conference and make it to nationals.”

Academically, the William Monroe senior plans to major in exercise science at High Point. His ultimate goal is to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

Despite his junior outdoor track season being cancelled because of COVID-19, Hoffman was highly sought after during the recruiting process. Although he said it was difficult at times, he was thankful to have interest from a number of schools, including offers from Gardner-Webb, George Mason and Western Carolina.

“When I met the coaches and saw the facilities, I felt right at home,” Hoffman said.

With the indoor track and field season just beginning, Hoffman is excited to have his college decision finalized.

“I am very relieved to know where I am going to school next year,” he said. “It took a lot of stress off my shoulders.”

Regardless of what happens during his final indoor and outdoor track seasons at William Monroe, Hoffman can’t wait to see what the future holds at High Point.

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level,” Hoffman said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to call myself a college athlete because it’s always been a dream of mine.”

