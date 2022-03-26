Alex Corbett edges Thomas Adam to win Charlottesville Ten Miler

After a two-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottesville Ten Miler, the city’s oldest footrace, returned to its traditional city course Saturday morning under almost perfect long distance running weather conditions.

And what a historic race it was.

Less than three seconds separated the top two finishers, making it the closest win in the race’s illustrious 47-year history.

Alex Corbett, a former sub-14 minute 5,000-meter standout at Virginia, and Thomas Adam, a former 10 Miler runner-up and area racing veteran, literally ran side by side for almost the entire 10 hilly miles before the 25-year-old Corbett put on a last-second surge over the final 50 meters to take the blue ribbon in 50:53.

Corbett and Adam traded the lead back and forth over the steep descents and ascents throughout the entire course and covered the last mile in less than five minutes. And the 35-year-old Adam’s oh-so-close 50:56 silver medal performance made the speedy twosome’s times the fastest 1-2 finish in close to two decades.

“This was my first race over 10K,” said Corbett, who has his future sights on trying to qualify for the Olympic Trials in the marathon. “I felt like today’s race was a great way to get myself initiated with the longer distances and having Thomas, who is such a marathon veteran, alongside was a huge help as I learned so much from him. I was shooting for 52 minutes and there's absolutely no way I could have run this fast without him at my side, pushing me the whole way.”

Adam echoed Corbett’s thoughts.

“I absolutely love this special race, as it truly embodies everything that’s good about running in this wonderful community," Adam said, "and winning it would have been really nice but, at the same time, I’m so happy with how I raced and I’m very pleased with my time. Having Alex and some of the other guys like Noah [Gade, third overall] and Ian [Iverson, fourth overall) to race alongside really made all the difference in the world.”

On the women’s side, 36-year-old Ann Mazur, who has been runner-up on the 10 Miler city course three times and won last year’s pandemic edition on the grass course at Foxfield, pulled away from a stellar field from the start en route to a 60:58 clock-stopping win.

“I’m thrilled, as this race personally means so much to me,” gushed the champ, who was using the event as a springboard in her training for the upcoming Pittsburgh Marathon. “From my first time racing it, way back, over 10 years ago, when I came to look at graduate school here in Charlottesville, this race has always held a special place in my heart. So, winning it today, is truly an honor and a joy for me.”

Local racer Olivia Herndon, fresh off a half marathon win in Norfolk, finished in second with a sparkling 64:56, and Reston runner Zoe Van Winckel rounded out the top three, just behind Herndon with a 65:05.

Charlottesville’s Bill Palmer (59:07) and Crozet’s Courtney Smith (66:05) were the top overall finishers in the Masters Division (40 and over) and 21 of the 28 other age divisions were also topped by local racers.

Close to 1500 runners participated and veteran race director Nicole Brimer was tickled with the large turnout after the long layoff due to the pandemic.

“Returning to normal sure feels great!” a happy Brimer said. “And I’m so grateful to our large corps of over 250 volunteers, who helped to safely guide the runners, along with the city and UVa Police, over this legendary course.”

As always, the host organization, Charlottesville Track Club, will be passing along all of the proceeds to several worthy local causes, including AHIP, The Food Hub, Community Bicycles, and the Boys and Girls Club.

Mark Lorenzoni co-directed the Charlottesville 10 Miler from 1984-1995 and has served as the 10 Miler Training Program Coach for the past 35 years.