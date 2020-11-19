Albemarle's Sophie Haise signs to swim at St. Bonaventure

Sophie Haise has been a three-time state qualifier during her high school swimming career at Albemarle High School.
The senior sprinter hopes to continue competing for titles at the next level after she recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Bonaventure.
“It’s been a life-long goal and dream,” Haise said. “When I first stated swimming, I always had intentions of swimming in college. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to swim at the next level and it is not something I take for granted.”
Haise competed in two championship finals at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships and led the Albemarle girls team to a 10th-place finish. She helped the Patriots finish 11th in the 200-yard medley relay (1:51.46) and 12th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.25). Individually, she was 20th in the 50 freestyle (25.64).
The senior also swims year-round for ACAC under Coach Helen Dixon and was a YMCA National and Speedo Sectional qualifier.
Haise said the recruiting process started during the summer prior to her junior year, which enabled her to get out and visit schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very lucky to get in one official visit, although I had two more scheduled that were canceled due to the pandemic and the NCAA Division I dead period that has been extended through 2021,” she said.
The senior had several opportunities to swim at the collegiate level but found a home with the Bonnies.
“St. Bonaventure is very unique for being a small private school that offers Division I athletes a spirited community, strong academics and a great alumni base,” Haise said. “St. Bonaventure also goes above and beyond for their students and student-athletes.
Haise enjoyed the small-school faith community as well as the opportunity to swim at the Division I level. She also enjoyed the atmosphere set in place by Coach Skip Nitardy and his staff and believed it’s an environment she can thrive.
“I fell in love with the spirited community and the close-knit team, on top of being close to my extended family in nearby Pennsylvania,” Haise said. “The coaches are very welcoming and supportive of their swimmers.”
She’s expected to compete in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events for the Bonnies.
“The coaches are really excited to have me as part of the team,” Haise said. “They stressed the importance of having versatile swimmers that are willing to swim any event.”
Haise is thrilled with the opportunity and hopes to contribute in the highly competitive Atlantic-10.
“I am beyond excited to be a part of St. Bonaventure’s swim program," she said. "I can’t wait to be on campus next year.”
Academically, she plans to major in health sciences and pursue a career in the health or medical field or potentially work in a college athletic department.
Haise is ecstatic about the opportunity.
“I pinch myself every day,” she said. “I am very fortunate to have my dream come true, with a lot of hard work, dedication and pushing through adversity that comes my way. I could not have made it where I am today without my supportive group of coaches that push me to be better every day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!