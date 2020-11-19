Albemarle's Sophie Haise signs to swim at St. Bonaventure

Sophie Haise has been a three-time state qualifier during her high school swimming career at Albemarle High School.

The senior sprinter hopes to continue competing for titles at the next level after she recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Bonaventure.

“It’s been a life-long goal and dream,” Haise said. “When I first stated swimming, I always had intentions of swimming in college. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to swim at the next level and it is not something I take for granted.”

Haise competed in two championship finals at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships and led the Albemarle girls team to a 10th-place finish. She helped the Patriots finish 11th in the 200-yard medley relay (1:51.46) and 12th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.25). Individually, she was 20th in the 50 freestyle (25.64).

The senior also swims year-round for ACAC under Coach Helen Dixon and was a YMCA National and Speedo Sectional qualifier.

Haise said the recruiting process started during the summer prior to her junior year, which enabled her to get out and visit schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.