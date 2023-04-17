Nasir Lindsay was a jack of all trades for the Albemarle football team and Coach Brandon Isaiah last fall.

He was a lock-down cornerback on defense, a playmaker on offense and the punter on special teams in his only season with the Patriots.

That versatility should serve Lindsay well at the next level in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Lindsay will continue his football career at Shenandoah University after recently committing to the Hornets.

“Shenandoah has a lot of people who are willing to sacrifice to see you succeed, as if it were taught,” Lindsay said.

After three solid seasons at Charlottesville High School, Lindsay transferred to Albemarle for his senior year of high school and made the most of his one season with the Patriots.

He posted 40 tackles while splitting time between cornerback and free safety to garner first-team All-Jefferson District honors. A true ball hawk, Lindsay finished the season with 15 pass breakups and three interceptions.

That production should serve him well next fall when he takes the field for Coach Scott Yoder’s squad at Shenandoah.

“Coach liked that even as a defensive back, I can make plays on the ball,” Lindsay said. “I also love being in 1-on-1 situations.”

Lindsay joins a growing list of players with Central Virginia ties to join the Shenandoah football program. Last season, the Hornets' roster included former area standouts Markell Jackson (Orange County), Malik Washington (Albemarle), JayMari Lindsay-Thomas (Albemarle), Spencer Franklin (Western Albemarle), Ryan Brandl (Albemarle) and David Munoz (Louisa County).

“The new culture they are bringing out is so different,” Lindsay said. “It truly felt like I was a part of the team since the visit.”

Lindsay understands there will be plenty of work to do once he arrives on campus.

“Basically, everything is earned,” he said. “No guarantees.”

Academically, Lindsay plans to major in business management and pursue a career in business after graduation. On the field, the Albemarle standout is motivated by the opportunity to compete for playing time and pursue championships.

“My goal is to win a starting position and win the conference,” he said.

After months of visits and conversations with college coaches, Lindsay couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity he has at Shenandoah.

“Since eighth grade, that’s been a goal of mine and to have the opportunity to is truly a blessing,” he said. “I can officially put my mind at ease knowing that all the work I did, even if it was late, paid off.”​