Albemarle's Mia Shen and Hayden Cook win Region 5D singles titles

Shen is excited about the opportunities ahead next week.

“It feels like the work I’ve put in over the last year had paid off with the regional title,” she said. “It feels even better that I will be competing with my team in the state semifinals next Monday.”

Hayden Cook made it a clean sweep for Albemarle when he defeated Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday’s Region 5D boys singles finals at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Last week, Cook needed three sets to beat Glago and during Albemarle's victory over Harrisonburg in the Region 5D championship match. On Thursday, Cook was able to handle Glago in straight sets.

"I feel like I was more aggressive in my match today, which worked well," Cook said. "Last week, I lost aggression in the second set, which may have caused me to drop that set, so I made sure not to make that mistake today. I made some unforced errors here and there but I thought I was more consistent this time around and my serve was pretty solid today, which helped me win."

Cook, who returned to tennis this spring after an injury forced him to give up baseball, won the first set handily, then used a big break in the second set to secure his first regional title.