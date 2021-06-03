Albemarle's Mia Shen and Hayden Cook win Region 5D singles titles

Mia Shen wasn’t pleased with her play last week during the Albemarle girls tennis team's win over Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the Region 5D championship match.
The Albemarle junior was much happier with her performance Thursday as she rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Patrick Henry’s Marella Hudson in the Region 5D singles finals at Rivers Edge in Roanoke.
“I just wanted to be consistent and patient from the baseline, waiting for opportunities to come forward and end the point on my terms,” Shen said. “I got impatient last week in the team match and I was determined to change that today.”
With the victory, Shen completed the regional hat trick, winning team, singles and doubles titles. It is the first time in more than a decade that an Albemarle girls tennis player has accomplished that feat.
It sets up for a busy week ahead for Shen, who will lead the Patriots into the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals at the team, individual and doubles levels next week.
Shen and the Patriots will open the week in team competition on Monday, when Albemarle hosts Thomas Jefferson in the state semifinals. The winner of that match will advance to the state championship match on June 10 at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Individually, Shen advances to Class 5 state singles semifinals on June 11 at Huntington Park in Newport News. That match is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Later that day, Shen and Emma Paitrick will play in the doubles state semifinals at 3 p.m.
Shen is excited about the opportunities ahead next week.
“It feels like the work I’ve put in over the last year had paid off with the regional title,” she said. “It feels even better that I will be competing with my team in the state semifinals next Monday.”
Hayden Cook made it a clean sweep for Albemarle when he defeated Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday’s Region 5D boys singles finals at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
Last week, Cook needed three sets to beat Glago and during Albemarle's victory over Harrisonburg in the Region 5D championship match. On Thursday, Cook was able to handle Glago in straight sets.
"I feel like I was more aggressive in my match today, which worked well," Cook said. "Last week, I lost aggression in the second set, which may have caused me to drop that set, so I made sure not to make that mistake today. I made some unforced errors here and there but I thought I was more consistent this time around and my serve was pretty solid today, which helped me win."
Cook, who returned to tennis this spring after an injury forced him to give up baseball, won the first set handily, then used a big break in the second set to secure his first regional title.
Cook and the Albemarle boys tennis team host Region C champion Riverside on Monday in the Class 5 state semifinals. Later in the week, Cook will compete in the singles state semifinals on June 11 at Huntington Park. Match time is 10 a.m.
"It was an awesome opportunity to play in the regional final," Cook said. "I am focused on states, which I know I will have a very tough match ahead of me."
Albemarle coach Chip Grobmyer was pleased with Cook's performance on Thursday, but thinks he can take his game to an even higher level.
"Hayden played the best I've seen in his short career but I know he can play even better," Grobmyer said. "His mental preparation and focus on the court was superb and that was the difference in my opinion."