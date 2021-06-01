 Skip to main content
Albemarle's Mia Shen and Emma Paitrick win Region 5D doubles title
Albemarle's Mia Shen and Emma Paitrick won the Region 5D doubles championship on Tuesday in Roanoke.

Last week, Mia Shen and Emma Paitrick played key roles in the Albemarle girls tennis team's run to the Region 5D championship.

On Tuesday, the duo added some more hardware to the Patriots' trophy case with a victory in the Region 5D doubles championship match at Rivers Edge in Roanoke.

Their road to the regional title was anything but easy.

After defeating Stafford’s Emmalie Lemmon and Sydney Selby 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals, the Patriots' top tandem showcased some championship mettle in the finals.

Shen and Paitrick lost a first-set tiebreaker to the Patrick Henry (Roanoke) tandem of Marella Hudson and Sawyer Stephenson before battling back to take the next two sets, 6-2, 6-1 to secure the regional doubles crown.

“We pride ourselves on mental toughness and doubles play, especially since doubles is not a major emphasis in offseason play," Albemarle coach Ian Lyons said. "Mia and Emma have excelled in both aspects this season, which paid off in a regional title.”

The win marked the culmination of a great day of tennis for Shen. The junior standout defeated Lemmon 6-1, 6-4 in the regional semifinals to earn a spot in Wednesday’s regional singles final against Hudson.

On the boys' side, Albemarle's Hayden Cook earned an opportunity to play for a regional singles championship. The junior defeated Patrick Henry’s Griffin Kauffman 6-0, 6-1 in the regional semifinals Tuesday to secure his first title match berth, where he will face Harrisonburg’s Kennan Glago.

The Patriots nearly added another doubles title to their trophy case thanks to the play of Riley Hong and Josh Player.

The Albemarle doubles duo defeated Stafford’s Jahrome Fletcher and Henry Melson in the semifinals to advance to the regional singles final. They ultimately came up just short of their goal as they dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Harrisonburg’s Glago and Corey Beshoar in the championship match.

