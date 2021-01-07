Albemarle's Maya Winterhoff commits to play volleyball at Appalachian State

“The coaches are so laid back, yet caring, and I know [they] will push me to be the best I can be,” Winterhoff said. “From the very first time I talked to [Coach] Matt, I knew we were going to build a great relationship. I think they liked my athleticism when they first saw me, but I think the reason they kept calling me back was more for my personality. They knew they wanted to be spending time with the right people.”

Winterhoff was recruited to play middle hitter for Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers' coaching staff believes she’s versatile enough to play anywhere on the court.

“I’m happy to fit wherever they need me,” she said.

Academically, Winterhoff wants to major in education and pursue a career as an elementary school physical education teacher or as a high school math teacher. Appalachian State was founded as a teacher’s college and is recognized as having one of the top education programs in the country.