Albemarle's Maya Winterhoff commits to play volleyball at Appalachian State

Maya Winterhoff doesn’t shy away from competition.
As a freshman, she was a key front row contributor for the Albemarle volleyball team and parlayed that into a breakout sophomore season.
The junior middle hitter will continue to challenge herself at the Division I college level after verbally committing to play volleyball at Appalachian State University.
“I chose Appalachian State because the school was the perfect fit for me,” Winterhoff said. “It was the right location. I’ve always wanted to go to college in North Carolina and it was the perfect size. The people are so welcoming and it just felt like the right place for me.”
Winterhoff stormed onto the Jefferson District scene as a freshman as a rotation option on the front line for the Patriots, earning second team all-district honors. In 2019, she posted a career-high 265 kills and a team-best .383 hitting percentage for an Albemarle squad that reached the Region 5D tournament. She also tallied 64.5 blocks and 177 service points and garnered first team all-district and all-region honors.
The junior traveled to the Appalachian State campus in Boone, North Carolina, in late September and was impressed with all the school had to offer, both academically and athletically. She formed a strong connection with Mountaineers coach Matt Ginipro and his staff, who believed she could flourish under their tutelage.
“The coaches are so laid back, yet caring, and I know [they] will push me to be the best I can be,” Winterhoff said. “From the very first time I talked to [Coach] Matt, I knew we were going to build a great relationship. I think they liked my athleticism when they first saw me, but I think the reason they kept calling me back was more for my personality. They knew they wanted to be spending time with the right people.”
Winterhoff was recruited to play middle hitter for Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers' coaching staff believes she’s versatile enough to play anywhere on the court.
“I’m happy to fit wherever they need me,” she said.
Academically, Winterhoff wants to major in education and pursue a career as an elementary school physical education teacher or as a high school math teacher. Appalachian State was founded as a teacher’s college and is recognized as having one of the top education programs in the country.
“This was another big reason I picked Appalachian State,” Winterhoff said. “I’ve always loved working with kids, but I had trouble figuring out what age I liked. As a P.E. teacher, I would be able to teach every grade as well as just get to play sports all day. I remember how much I loved my elementary school P.E. classes and how much I looked forward to it every day. I also would maybe end up in high school working with kids that don’t have the same opportunities as everyone else and encourage them to learn and show them how important school is and getting a good education.”
Winterhoff had interest from several Division I volleyball programs, including offers from Dayton and Delaware, as well as interest from Lehigh, Liberty, UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary, but none checked off all of her boxes the way Appalachian State did.
“Appalachian State was perfect for me all around,” she said. “There was not much negative I could say about it. I feel so at home in Boone.”
Winterhoff admits it’s been quite a journey, which started watching University of Virginia volleyball games long before she started playing the sport herself.
“The day I started playing, I knew I wanted to do this at the next level,” Winterhoff said. “Division I was always my goal and to have this come true shows me that hard work really does pay off. I still can’t believe it’s real. It’s what I’ve been working for the past three years with all my coaches, teammates and my family. They’ve supported me through everything and pushed me to be my best.”