Albemarle's Maya Winterhoff blossoms into well-rounded star player

The versatility Winterhoff displayed in the regional championship match was crafted during several years of having to adapt to playing different positions and diversifying her skill set.

“The thing that has best helped me prepare for this was honestly being able to get so much experience at so many different positions,” Winterhoff said. “This way, I am more valuable to the team and can fit in wherever. But it has also given me confidence to know I can be effective at any spot on the court. Playing with all these amazing girls, and just having them push me each and every day, built up my confidence and have helped me improve my skills all in one.”

With her final high school season starting next week, Winterhoff once again has high expectations for herself and her team.

“This season, just like every other, my goal is to win," she said. “Also, since we lost so many seniors, I hope that we are able to really get to know all of the new players and freshmen and improve each game as a team. Individually, I would like to do just as well as last year. If any of my numbers are as good as last season, I would be proud of myself.”