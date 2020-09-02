Albemarle's Max Wooten shines in summer lacrosse tournaments

Two years ago, Max Wooten stormed onto the Central Virginia lacrosse scene after helping Albemarle reach the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals as a sophomore.
The rising senior defender has raised the bar this summer with standout performances at college showcase tournaments throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including earning Most Valuable Player honors at the Apex 60 tournament.
“I played arguably the best lacrosse of my life at Apex and it felt amazing to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve put in to chasing my dreams of playing this sport at a collegiate level,” Wooten said. “I was blessed to have been named an all-star, as well as an MVP of the All-Star game.”
Wooten played in three tournaments this summer for his travel team, Amped, which is based in Richmond. He played in two tournaments in Maryland and another in Delaware over the past three months and made a name for himself during the recruiting process.
“Lacrosse this summer was certainly unique and felt surreal finally getting back onto the field,” Wooten said. “The administrators of these tournaments provided guidelines and rules to keep the players and their parents safe, such as requiring players wear masks while they’re not on the field, as well as parents having to wear masks and social distance on the sidelines.”
Wooten was a first team all-state defender for the Patriots as a sophomore, despite being one of the youngest players to start for Coach David King. He finished the season with 45 ground balls and created 27 turnovers and was a force on the back end of Albemarle’s defense.
His junior year was ended before it even began by the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited Albemarle to just one scrimmage before the season was called off.
Wooten made up for lost time with an impressive performance at the Apex 60 event in Bell Air, Maryland. The highly selective two-day camp was limited to approximately 200 juniors and seniors from around the country. Players were split into teams and played two games a day.
All-Stars were selected after the first two games and Wooten was selected as one of the top players at his position and in his age group. The Albemarle product impressed college coaches with his size and speed, as well as his athleticism and game sense.
Wooten admitted he was highly motivated to take the field at Apex against the best of the best.
“I’ve always had this chip on my shoulder because I’ve always been overlooked by collegiate coaches since I don’t come from a lacrosse powerhouse and I attend public school,” Wooten said. “However, I’m so grateful to have someone like Coach King and my parents in my corner who have supported me so much throughout the process and taught me how to not give in to the adversity. I love challenging myself at events like Apex where I can play against some of the best competition in the country and I can push myself past the limited I thought were there.”
Wooten said competing in lacrosse tournaments during a pandemic was interesting.
“It was definitely challenging at first,” he said. “There is a bit of a sense of paranoia that comes with going to large tournaments and sharing the field with people from all around the country. However, all the tournaments required each player have their temperature taken before they were allowed on the field, which provided some peace of mind. I don’t think any of the protocols changed the way I played on the field per se, but they definitely made me more aware of my surroundings.”
With school set to resume next week, Wooten is excited to begin his final year of high school, which he hopes will include a lacrosse season.
The Virginia High School League is expected to finalize plans for its condensed 2020-21 athletic schedule later this month, which will include reduced regular season games, but postseason play for most sports, which Wooten supports.
“Honestly, I don’t mind the new VHSL proposal,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to have a senior season with my coaches and teammates who I’ve worked so hard with for the past three years. Losing our season this spring was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever experienced. We were all chasing our dream of a state championship, especially the seniors and to have that dream cut short was an unfortunate, but necessary loss. At this point, I think about taking the field with my teammates every day and I can’t wait to give it my all for one last ride with Albemarle.”
