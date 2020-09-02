Albemarle's Max Wooten shines in summer lacrosse tournaments

Wooten said competing in lacrosse tournaments during a pandemic was interesting.

“It was definitely challenging at first,” he said. “There is a bit of a sense of paranoia that comes with going to large tournaments and sharing the field with people from all around the country. However, all the tournaments required each player have their temperature taken before they were allowed on the field, which provided some peace of mind. I don’t think any of the protocols changed the way I played on the field per se, but they definitely made me more aware of my surroundings.”

With school set to resume next week, Wooten is excited to begin his final year of high school, which he hopes will include a lacrosse season.

The Virginia High School League is expected to finalize plans for its condensed 2020-21 athletic schedule later this month, which will include reduced regular season games, but postseason play for most sports, which Wooten supports.

“Honestly, I don’t mind the new VHSL proposal,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to have a senior season with my coaches and teammates who I’ve worked so hard with for the past three years. Losing our season this spring was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever experienced. We were all chasing our dream of a state championship, especially the seniors and to have that dream cut short was an unfortunate, but necessary loss. At this point, I think about taking the field with my teammates every day and I can’t wait to give it my all for one last ride with Albemarle.”

