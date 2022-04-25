Albemarle's Malik Washington commits to Shenandoah University football program

Malik Washington was a fixture in the secondary for Coach Brandon Isaiah for three seasons at Albemarle High School.

The senior cornerback hopes to have the same type of impact at the next level at Shenandoah University in Winchester. Washington recently committed to play football for the Hornets, starting next season.

“Shenandoah was the right choice for me because it’s not too far from home and the coaches always made me feel welcome,” Washington said.

The day he decided to commit to Shenandoah is one that Washington won't forget.

“The whole day felt very surreal and a bit overwhelming,” Washington said. “It was a big moment and I’m still truly processing it.”

After seeing extended minutes as s sophomore, Washington emerged as one of the top lock-down cornerbacks in the Jefferson District over the past two seasons.

Last fall, he registered 20 tackles, including five for loss, as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In addition, the senior posted a team-high five interceptions as he took home first team all-Jefferson District and Region 5D honors.

Washington is confident he will continue to have success at Shenandoah, both on the field and in the classroom.

“The thing that separated this school from the others I have been accepted to was mainly the coaches and the great academic plan set in place,” Washington said. “This was also the one school, that from the beginning, I felt most comfortable with.”

Washington was recruited to play cornerback for the Hornets and should fit well in Coach Scott Yoder’s defensive scheme, which features a lot of man-to-man coverage.

“The coaches have a good plan set for me, not only for football, but also for school,” Washington said. “The coaches have emphasized my role as they have a new plan they want to put in for the defense and my play style fits that role.”

Academically, Washington hopes to study business. On the field, it’s all about making the most of his opportunity.

“Heading to the next level, I think my biggest goal is to make an impact and continue competing,” Washington said.

Washington is excited about his future with the Hornets.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true and it still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling, being able to say ‘I am a college athlete’ and knowing that the dream I had as a little kid is finally coming true.”

