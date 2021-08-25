Albemarle's Madeline St. Amand commits to Dickinson College women's soccer program

Madeline St. Amand earned the nickname “Mad Dog” from Albemarle girls soccer coach for Amy Sherrill for her fierce determination on the pitch.
That tenacity should serve her well at Dickinson College, a Division III program in Carlisle, Penn. St. Amand recently committed to the Red Devils.
“The great education that Dickinson provides, combined with the great soccer program they have,” St. Amand said of the reasons why she chose the school. “They are nationally recognized for their great travel abroad opportunities and make it easy for athletes to participate.”
St. Amand has been a model of consistency throughout her high school career. A two-time all-Jefferson District selection, she played a pivotal role in the Patriots' run to the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state championship.
Last spring, she scored eight goals and tallied out five assists as Albemarle won the Jefferson District title and advanced to the Region 5D championship game.
St. Amand has also flourished on the club soccer level, winning three Virginia Soccer League championships with her SOCA club team. She also was selected to the 2021 Olympic Developmental Program East player pool.
“I’ve been playing soccer as long as I can remember," St. Amand said. "Even before that, I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to it or the opportunities it provides. I’ve always loved being part of a team and competing. Competing at the next level will be a challenge, but it will also be extremely rewarding. I’m excited for the friendships, the memories and the competition that lies ahead.”
St. Amand developed a quick connection with Dickinson College Coach Ted Zingman during the recruiting process. Another bonus for the Albemarle senior was the great synergy between Dickinson has with its academic and athletic opportunities. She said they support each other very well and athletics aren’t neglected. The teams are a close-knit and she said the facilities are top-notch.
“I love the location, the study abroad opportunities it provides, its academic reputation and its athletic facilities,” she said. “Those things were what set it apart from the other schools I was considering. Academics are very important to me and so it was great to find a school that offered great academics and a successful soccer program.”
St. Amand was recruited to play forward for the Red Devils, a role that she’s very familiar with.
“The coach told me specifically they were looking for more power in the attack,” St. Amand said. “I hope to learn from the upperclassman on the team. Selflessness is an important concept on the team and that’s something that is also important to me. Everyone is supportive and supported, no matter how many minutes they play.”
She’s excited to learn from Zingman, who took over the program in 2017 and two years later guided the Red Devils to the Centennial Conference title.
“I want to make an impact on the team immediately,” St. Amand said. “Whether that be on the field, on the bench or in practice. I want to have a positive impact on those around me. I want to be a supportive teammate and the kind of teammate that people know will have their back. I hope to be a part of more conference wins and postseason play.”
With her college decision finalized, the Albemarle product said she can now focus on having the best senior year possible.
“I feel a huge sense of relief,” St. Amand said. “I’m very excited about my decision. There were times throughout the long and stressful recruiting process when it seemed like it would never end. I’m glad I can finally relax now that I’ve found a school that checks all my boxes.”
Athletically, St. Amand can’t wait to take the pitch again next spring at Albemarle and also appreciate the opportunity presented to her at the next level.
“I’ve always been an athletes and to be able to continue that is so amazing,” she said. “I’m extremely thankful to be able to postpone my goodbye to a sport that has been such a huge part of my life.”