Albemarle's Madeline St. Amand commits to Dickinson College women's soccer program

St. Amand developed a quick connection with Dickinson College Coach Ted Zingman during the recruiting process. Another bonus for the Albemarle senior was the great synergy between Dickinson has with its academic and athletic opportunities. She said they support each other very well and athletics aren’t neglected. The teams are a close-knit and she said the facilities are top-notch.

“I love the location, the study abroad opportunities it provides, its academic reputation and its athletic facilities,” she said. “Those things were what set it apart from the other schools I was considering. Academics are very important to me and so it was great to find a school that offered great academics and a successful soccer program.”

St. Amand was recruited to play forward for the Red Devils, a role that she’s very familiar with.

“The coach told me specifically they were looking for more power in the attack,” St. Amand said. “I hope to learn from the upperclassman on the team. Selflessness is an important concept on the team and that’s something that is also important to me. Everyone is supportive and supported, no matter how many minutes they play.”

She’s excited to learn from Zingman, who took over the program in 2017 and two years later guided the Red Devils to the Centennial Conference title.