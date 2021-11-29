Albemarle's Lauren Grady commits to play lacrosse at Marquette

Last spring on the lacrosse field, she registered 20 goals and 17 assists to finish with 37 points. Defensively, she recorded 36 ground balls for the Patriots and forced 26 turnovers and blocked seven shots and was an All Central Virginia performer.

The production continued with her travel program, Yellow Jackets South, which is currently ranked 10th in the country. Grady was selected to numerous high-profile lacrosse teams, including the U.S. National Tournament Virginia Team, Under Armour All-America DC Command Team and the Under Armour 150 as well as being named a Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Futures selection.

“Sports have always been a huge part of my life and I have never tried one that I didn’t love, so to be able to have four more years to compete and be a part of competitive D1 teams is amazing,” Grady said. “At the last tournament I went to this season in Dallas, there were about 3,000 juniors there playing and competing for a chance to play at the next level, so I feel blessed to have been given this opportunity to continue my career.”

After the NCAA recruiting dead period was finally lifted, Grady said more than 20 Division I coaches reached out to her to gauge interest in their programs. She spent the next two months visiting schools to narrow down her decision.