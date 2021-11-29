Albemarle's Lauren Grady commits to play lacrosse at Marquette

It’s been a busy few months for Lauren Grady.
The Albemarle High School junior lacrosse player has traveled hundreds of miles competing in travel showcase events to try and secure a potential spot at the next level.
“I have traveled for lacrosse every weekend since Memorial Day weekend with my last trip ending Nov. 21 in Dallas,” Grady said. “We ended up traveling to 11 different states for lacrosse, so it was also really cool to get to see so many new places. It was fun, but definitely exhausting.”
The countless miles and hours on the field have paid off for Grady, who recently committed to play lacrosse at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
“I got to spend two days there in September and I fell in love with everything about it,” she said. “The coaches are amazing and I know I am going to learn a lot from them. The team describes themselves as a family and they all seem really close. The lacrosse program is strong and constantly improving. The campus is beautiful. The academics are great and Milwaukee is a really neat city I can’t wait to live in and experience more of. I honestly cannot find anything I don’t like about the school.”
Grady has been a multi-sport standout for Albemarle throughout her high school career. She was named co-captain of the girls basketball team as a sophomore and was a second-team all-Jefferson District selection.
Last spring on the lacrosse field, she registered 20 goals and 17 assists to finish with 37 points. Defensively, she recorded 36 ground balls for the Patriots and forced 26 turnovers and blocked seven shots and was an All Central Virginia performer.
The production continued with her travel program, Yellow Jackets South, which is currently ranked 10th in the country. Grady was selected to numerous high-profile lacrosse teams, including the U.S. National Tournament Virginia Team, Under Armour All-America DC Command Team and the Under Armour 150 as well as being named a Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Futures selection.
“Sports have always been a huge part of my life and I have never tried one that I didn’t love, so to be able to have four more years to compete and be a part of competitive D1 teams is amazing,” Grady said. “At the last tournament I went to this season in Dallas, there were about 3,000 juniors there playing and competing for a chance to play at the next level, so I feel blessed to have been given this opportunity to continue my career.”
After the NCAA recruiting dead period was finally lifted, Grady said more than 20 Division I coaches reached out to her to gauge interest in their programs. She spent the next two months visiting schools to narrow down her decision.
“I have always heard that when you find the right fit, you will know and that is how it worked for me,” she said. “ On my whole visit [to Marquette], it just felt right and everything I experienced about the school and the area made me so excited to be there and made me want to be a part of it. While a lot of the [schools I visited] were great, I was the most excited about Marquette.”
The Marquette women's lacrosse program, which joined the Division I ranks in 2013, has quickly become a team on the rise under Coach Meredith Black.
“The program is strong already and getting better each year,” Grady said. “I also love that the administration, school and surrounding community follow and support the sports teams, lacrosse in particular. I heard stories of professors going to games and people in Wisconsin embracing the lacrosse team and trying to learn more about the sport. I am excited to compete in the Big East."
Grady said that Black and her staff envision her playing midfielder at the next level, a position that she embraces because of the ability to play all over the field. The coaches believe she can become an impact performer quickly because of her great dodging ability, stick work, her effectiveness in the draw circle as well as her intense and quick style of play.
“It is an amazing sense of relief to have the process over with and to know that I have found the perfect fit for me,” Grady said. “It was nerve-wracking playing all summer in front of coaches and it is so great to just be able to play again and not worry about who is watching.”