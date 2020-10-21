Albemarle's Josh Morse commits to Roanoke College basketball program

“I chose Roanoke College because of Coach Nunley, the business finance program and how I felt like I really belonged and fit in with the players,” Morse said. “When I visited and met the players, it felt like a place I would love to call home.”

Nunley believes Morse’s versatility, especially from the perimeter, can make him an impact player early on.

“Coach Nunley wants me to play inside and out,” Morse said. “He thinks it will be tough for taller players to guard me on the perimeter and it’ll be tough for smaller guys to guard me inside as well.”

Academically, Morse plans to pursue a degree in business, with a concentration in finance.

“Out of college, I want to work for a bank, doing something like financial planning or being a director of investments,” he said.

Morse admits that the recruiting process was anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.