Albemarle's Josh Morse commits to Roanoke College basketball program

It’s been an emotional year for Josh Morse as he’s dealt with the highs and lows of recovering from a season-ending foot injury
But things are looking up for the Albemarle High School senior.
He now has a clean bill of health and recently committed to play basketball at Roanoke College.
“It means a lot to be able to play at the collegiate level,” Morse said. “I am extremely thankful that I will be able to have another four years of athletics. I have worked very hard over the years to become the player I am today, so I am glad that it has all started to pay off.”
A two-year starter at Albemarle, Morse has grown into one of the most polished players in Central Virginia. The 6-foot-6 forward had a breakout junior campaign, averaging 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while scoring in double figures in all 16 games he played.
A foot injury in mid-January sidelined Morse for the remainder of the season. Morse was a first team all-Jefferson District and Region 5D selection and was named second team all-state performer by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
His performance didn’t go unnoticed from college coaches. Morse received interest from a number of programs, including Hood, Lynchburg and Denison.
Last April, Roanoke College coach Clay Nunley reached out to Morse and talked to him about joining the program.
“I chose Roanoke College because of Coach Nunley, the business finance program and how I felt like I really belonged and fit in with the players,” Morse said. “When I visited and met the players, it felt like a place I would love to call home.”
Nunley believes Morse’s versatility, especially from the perimeter, can make him an impact player early on.
“Coach Nunley wants me to play inside and out,” Morse said. “He thinks it will be tough for taller players to guard me on the perimeter and it’ll be tough for smaller guys to guard me inside as well.”
Academically, Morse plans to pursue a degree in business, with a concentration in finance.
“Out of college, I want to work for a bank, doing something like financial planning or being a director of investments,” he said.
Morse admits that the recruiting process was anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The recruiting process really is stressful and this year being so different doesn’t help,” Morse said. “Since the NCAA changed its rules on eligibility and live/dead periods, it made everything very stressful. Almost every visit I went on did not have students on campus. Also, most years recruits do things like have an overnight visit, but obviously I was not able to do that. It stinks that the recruiting process was so hindered this year, but I could not be happier with the end result.”
Morse is thrilled to have the decision behind him and is excited about his future at Roanoke College.
“I definitely feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Morse said. “In the past couple years, Roanoke has been right on the verge of making and winning the ODAC championship. I would love to win the ODAC championship and help take the team to the national level in the NCAA Tournament."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!