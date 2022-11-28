Albemarle's Grey Davis commits to Northwestern swimming program

Grey Davis strives for excellence in everything she does in the classroom and in the pool.

The Albemarle High School standout will have an opportunity to continue pursuing excellence in both after committing to swim at Northwestern University.

“From the start of my college search, I was looking for a school with very strong academics, along with a competitive swimming program,” Davis said. “I wanted to be a part of a team to which I could contribute, but still have teammates to push me. I found everything I wanted from a school in Northwestern.”

Davis has been one of the most decorated swimmers in Central Virginia throughout her career at Albemarle High School as well with Battlefield Area Star Swimmers and Cavalier Aquatics.

Davis was a 2022 YMCA National champion in the 100 butterfly for Battlefield Area Star Swimmers. She also garnered All-American status in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. In addition, she was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and was named 2022 Virginia Swimming Swimmer of the Year.

At Albemarle, she helped the Patriots capture gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.16) at last year’s VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. In individual races, Davis took home silver in the 200 IM (2:02.05) and the 100-yard backstroke (51.75). She also helped the Patriots finish fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.95).

Davis will look to continue perfecting her craft at the next level under Katie Robinson, the Director of Women's Swimming and Diving at Northwestern.

“The Northwestern coaches were so supportive and welcoming from the very beginning,” Davis said. “Once I met the team, I felt like I was at home. Northwestern also has amazing resources and academic support from their student athletes — from swimming and weight training facilities, to tutoring, to alumni support.”

Davis is intrigued by the plan Robinson and her staff have for her.

“I still have two more years until I get to college, so the coaches will see how I best fit in the team and their needs at the time,” she said. “They indicated that I will likely rotate between sprint and mid-distances, and that could change from season to season.”

The Albemarle standout had interest from a number of college programs from around the county, but the opportunity with the Wildcats was too good to pass up.

“My final schools under consideration all had amazing academics and athletics, but I found I had the strongest personal connection with the Northwestern coaches and team,” Davis said. “The campus was beautiful and the school in general was very open and welcoming.”

Academically, the sky's the limit for Davis as well.

“One of the greatest things about Northwestern is that I don’t have to decide my major before I get there,” she said. “I’m planning on taking many classes between the six undergraduate schools and seeing which areas of study I like best.”

With her college decision finalized, the Davis has high plenty of things still left to accomplish here in Central Virginia.

“Before college, I hope to have the opportunity to compete in the U.S. Olympic team trials again, this time in Indianapolis in 2024,” Davis said. “I am looking forward to being a part of relays for Northwestern and competing at Big Ten's and hopefully NCAA championships.”

Davis is ecstatic about her new journey to becoming a college athlete.

“I think it will be fun to be able to represent a college, while doing something I love,” Davis said.