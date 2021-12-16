Albemarle's Greg Maynard reflects on becoming Central Virginia's all-time winningest boys basketball coach

Greg Maynard has accomplished many milestones during his 33-year coaching career at Albemarle High School.
The veteran coach recently added another important one to his resume when he became the all-time winningest coach in Central Virginia history.
The Patriots defeated William Fleming 57-47 in Charlottesville last Friday to give Maynard the 526th win of his career, surpassing the mark of 525 set by Fluvanna County’s Munro Rateau set in 2016.
“To be honest, I was totally unaware of this particular milestone,” Maynard said. “I do feel very honored to be Central Virginia’s all-time winningest coach. There have been so many great coaches in this area, both in the past and present. [Charlottesville’s] Mitch Minor and [Western Albemarle’s] Darren Maynard have been successful at our schools for a very long time. Munro Rateau also had an outstanding career at Fluvanna and there are many others.”
Despite coaching at Albemarle for decades, Maynard said he only had an opportunity to coach against Rateau a handful of times, including once in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic in the 1990s when the Flucos were winning Group A state championships.
The Patriots joined the Jefferson District nine years ago, which allowed the two coaching legends to face off against one another the final few years of Rateau’s tenure at Fluvanna County.
“Albemarle was fortunate to win those games,” Maynard said. “I think we missed most of his really good teams when we were playing around the state in the Western and Commonwealth districts.”
Even with the few encounters, Rateau always admired the way Maynard’s teams played.
“They were always fundamentally sound and always played hard,” he said. “His teams were always disciplined and played together. Greg’s sideline demeanor was always low key, but that might be because his team always played with calmness and confidence."
Maynard echoed those remarks.
“Munro and I have talked a lot of basketball over the years,” he said. “I’ve always admired how well-coached his teams were. I tried to gain basketball and coaching knowledge from him any time I could.”
That recipe for success has continued this winter as Albemarle is off to a 4-1 start, including Tuesday’s 68-31 home victory over Harrisonburg for win No. 527.
“This year’s team is shaping up nicely,” Maynard said. “We had a big win last Friday over William Fleming. We have played a tough early season schedule as three of the four teams rank high in their respective class classifications. It’s good to be 4-1 with no returning starters. It’s still early though, and we hope to continue to improve with each practice and game.”
Maynard, who’s career record now sits at 527-249, said his passion for the sport has never been stronger.
“My love for basketball, my love of competition and the molding a new team each year continues to inspire me,” he said. “High school basketball has gradually changed over the years. I have been very fortunate to have my JV coach, Eric Wilson and freshman coach Mark Wilson with me for over 30 years. Not many had coaches, if any, can say that. We all have our sons as assistant coaches and their youth and fresh perspectives keeps us updated. They also relate with the players so well.
"Drew Maynard, my lead assistant, is a true student of the game and comes up with new strategies every year. He’s going to be a great head coach someday. I’m lucky to still have him as my assistant. My oldest son, Brett, is doing a great job as the head coach at William Monroe.”
Maynard said he hasn’t had an opportunity to speak with Rateau about the milestone yet, but hopes too soon, maybe on another of their favorite places, the golf course.
Rateau couldn’t be happier for Maynard.
“Congrats to Greg,” he said. “Not many people realize how hard it is to win games in this district, but Greg’s teams always found a way to be successful.”