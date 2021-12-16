Albemarle's Greg Maynard reflects on becoming Central Virginia's all-time winningest boys basketball coach

Maynard, who’s career record now sits at 527-249, said his passion for the sport has never been stronger.

“My love for basketball, my love of competition and the molding a new team each year continues to inspire me,” he said. “High school basketball has gradually changed over the years. I have been very fortunate to have my JV coach, Eric Wilson and freshman coach Mark Wilson with me for over 30 years. Not many had coaches, if any, can say that. We all have our sons as assistant coaches and their youth and fresh perspectives keeps us updated. They also relate with the players so well.

"Drew Maynard, my lead assistant, is a true student of the game and comes up with new strategies every year. He’s going to be a great head coach someday. I’m lucky to still have him as my assistant. My oldest son, Brett, is doing a great job as the head coach at William Monroe.”

Maynard said he hasn’t had an opportunity to speak with Rateau about the milestone yet, but hopes too soon, maybe on another of their favorite places, the golf course.

Rateau couldn’t be happier for Maynard.

“Congrats to Greg,” he said. “Not many people realize how hard it is to win games in this district, but Greg’s teams always found a way to be successful.”

