Albemarle's Greg Maynard moves up state's all-time wins list

Albemarle boys basketball coach Greg Maynard's climb up the VHSL's all-time win list continued Friday night as the Patriots earned a 57-47 victory over William Fleming in Charlottesville.

The win was the 526th of Maynard's coaching career, which moved him past former Fluvanna County coach Munro Rateau (525 wins) and gives him the most wins of any boys basketball coach at a Jefferson District school.

If the Patriots continue having success, Maynard, who has spent his entire coaching career at Albemarle, will have the opportunity to move up several more spots on the VHSL's all-time wins list this season.

With two more victories, Maynard would tie Ronald Skeen (Thomas Walker) and Max Robinson (Armstrong) who both finished their coaching careers with 528 wins. He could also catch or surpass Stretch Gardner (Maggie Walker), who tallied 536 victories during his career.

Paul Hatcher (Robert E. Lee-Staunton) is the state's all-time winningest boys basketball coach with 897 victories.