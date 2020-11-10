Albemarle's Emily Ward commits to play soccer at Johns Hopkins

After having her junior season of high school soccer canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward said recruiting was tough because of the NCAA restrictions. That changed over the past few months, when Ward had the opportunity to play in some ID camps and showcases, as well as with her club team, Skyline Elite, which helped with exposure.

“Now that I am committed, I feel a huge sense of relief in the fact that I don’t have to continue to reach out to schools and do all of the work that getting recruited entails,” she said. “However, I am also aware of how hard I need to work over the next few months to prepare myself for the higher level of soccer, and I am not just content with the fact that I made the team — I am eager to get playing time as soon as possible.”

Ward wants to be an impact performer at Johns Hopkins.

“I know that as a freshman, this may be tough, but I am confident in my abilities as a hard worker and know that I can rise to the occasion and acclimate myself to the increased level of competition. Last year, Johns Hopkins finished a win away from the D-III Final Four and I would love to win a national championship in my time there.”

Ward can’t wait to put on that John Hopkins uniform.

“Being a college athlete has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It means so much to me to know that all of my hard work on the field and in the classroom has paid off and I can continue playing the sport I love at a high level for four more years.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.