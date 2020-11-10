Albemarle's Emily Ward commits to play soccer at Johns Hopkins

Albemarle girls soccer coach Amy Sherrill calls Emily Ward the most composed player she’s ever coached.
Ward will take that high level of composure with her to the next level after committing to play soccer at Johns Hopkins University.
“I chose Johns Hopkins because it gave me the opportunity to play soccer at the collegiate level while attending a top 10 university,” Ward said. “ I also love that the beautiful undergraduate campus is located in the middle of Baltimore, but is completely secluded and enclosed, because it has a traditional college campus feel with lots of big city benefits.”
The senior has played center midfielder and center back at Albemarle and helped the Patriots win the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state championship. She started every game as a sophomore and scored a key goal in a win over Douglas Freeman in the state semifinals.
“Emily is a top-notch student athlete. She has been a stud for Albemarle girls soccer,” Sherrill said. “Although she is not decorated with goals or assists, we are not winning or having shutouts if Emily is on the sideline. Along with being so composed, she is incredibly consistent. We know she is going to be a dominant defender that’s near-impossible to get by.”
Ward will look to bring that same type of defensive commitment to the Blue Jays.
“The Johns Hopkins program stood out to me because they consistently do well in the Centennial Conference as well as the NCAA,” Ward said. “The coach that recruited me, Dan Weiler, was just hired at Hopkins after a very accomplished tenure at another great soccer program, Christopher Newport, and seeing his success there left no doubt in my mind that playing for him would be an amazing experience.”
Ward also is excited for the academic challenge that awaits her at Johns Hopkins. She’s been involved in the MESA program for the past four years at Albemarle and even posted a perfect 800 score on the math portion of the SAT.
“What’s important here is that Emily’s academics are so high that she had to find the right fit at Johns Hopkins,” Sherrill said. “I believe she found the place that will challenge her academically and athletically. She will have a spot and compete for a team that went to the Final Four."
Ward plans to major in engineering in some form, which is one of the things that attracted her to John Hopkins. During the recruiting process, she was impressed with the research and internship opportunities available in her field.
“Johns Hopkins was unique to me for a few reasons,” Ward said. “For starters, getting the opportunity to play soccer at a top 10 academic university is almost unmatched. Second, I became increasingly more interested in playing at the Division III level because it allows for a more well-rounded college experience, and the ability to focus on being a student and an athlete instead of just an athlete. Johns Hopkins checked all of my boxes in terms of what I want out of college.”
After having her junior season of high school soccer canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward said recruiting was tough because of the NCAA restrictions. That changed over the past few months, when Ward had the opportunity to play in some ID camps and showcases, as well as with her club team, Skyline Elite, which helped with exposure.
“Now that I am committed, I feel a huge sense of relief in the fact that I don’t have to continue to reach out to schools and do all of the work that getting recruited entails,” she said. “However, I am also aware of how hard I need to work over the next few months to prepare myself for the higher level of soccer, and I am not just content with the fact that I made the team — I am eager to get playing time as soon as possible.”
Ward wants to be an impact performer at Johns Hopkins.
“I know that as a freshman, this may be tough, but I am confident in my abilities as a hard worker and know that I can rise to the occasion and acclimate myself to the increased level of competition. Last year, Johns Hopkins finished a win away from the D-III Final Four and I would love to win a national championship in my time there.”
Ward can’t wait to put on that John Hopkins uniform.
“Being a college athlete has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It means so much to me to know that all of my hard work on the field and in the classroom has paid off and I can continue playing the sport I love at a high level for four more years.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!