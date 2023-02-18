David King and Grey Davis have been two of the top high school swimmers in Central Virginia throughout their careers.

On Friday night, the Albemarle High School duo raised the bar even higher and emerged as multi-time state champions during the Virginia High School League Class 5 state swimming and diving championships at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.

King took home top honors in the 500-yard freestyle (4:24.10) and the 100-yard backstroke (49.68) to lead the Albemarle boys to a second-place team finish.

“I felt really confident going into my races,” King said. “I knew that there was going to be some good competition, so for me, I just wanted to go out there and give it my all. It means a lot to take home state titles. This team worked so hard all year and has come a long way from the beginning of the season. I think it was a fun experience and a memory that will forever be unforgettable.”

Not to be outdone, Davis dominated both of her individual events, capturing state championships in the 100-yard backstroke (54.11) and the 100-yard butterfly (54.46) for the Patriots, who finished third in the team standings.

“I’m so happy about how all of my races went today,” Davis said. “I think the entire team did extremely well and I’m so proud of everyone’s effort. I am happy to have been able to win my individual [events] and being able to share those moments with the team made them even more special.”

King and Davis weren't the only Patriots to have strong performances at the state meet.

Nathan Santiago finished fourth in the 1-meter diving (182.25) to take home all-state honors, while Albemarle teammate Kyle Weber (180.05) was fifth.

Josh Hodges placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.65). He also teamed with King, Lance Elmore and Chase Easton to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:33.83).

On the girls' side, Sara Czirjak took home silver in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.00) for Albemarle. She also teamed with Davis, Sara Wells and Cameron Smith to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.67).

Meredith Stilley garnered runner-up honors in the 1-meter diving competition for Albemarle with a score of 373.95 points. Tara Vinzant (313.20) and Rio Freitas (225.25) were fourth and seventh, respectively, for the Patriots.

Smith placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.78) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.78).