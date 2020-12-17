Albemarle's Claire Moody commits to swim at Denison University

As a junior, Claire Moody was a state finalist for the Albemarle High School girls swimming team.

The senior sprinter hopes to continue competing for championships at the next level after verbally committed to swim at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

“I chose Denison because of their impressive academics, their small, close-knit community and because of the incredible swim program,” Moody said.

Moody has been a consistent performer for the Patriots throughout her high school career. Last winter, she finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.40) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.83) during the Region 5D championships. Two weeks later, the Albemarle standout placed eighth in the 100 free (53.31) at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming championships.

The journey to becoming a college commit has been an interesting one for Moody. Like many high school seniors, the recruiting process has been challenging for Moody because of COVID-19 restrictions, which led to limited opportunities to speak and visit with college coaches and the cancellation of high-profile spring and summer meets.