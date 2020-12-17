Albemarle's Claire Moody commits to swim at Denison University

As a junior, Claire Moody was a state finalist for the Albemarle High School girls swimming team.
The senior sprinter hopes to continue competing for championships at the next level after verbally committed to swim at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
“I chose Denison because of their impressive academics, their small, close-knit community and because of the incredible swim program,” Moody said.
Moody has been a consistent performer for the Patriots throughout her high school career. Last winter, she finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.40) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.83) during the Region 5D championships. Two weeks later, the Albemarle standout placed eighth in the 100 free (53.31) at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming championships.
The journey to becoming a college commit has been an interesting one for Moody. Like many high school seniors, the recruiting process has been challenging for Moody because of COVID-19 restrictions, which led to limited opportunities to speak and visit with college coaches and the cancellation of high-profile spring and summer meets.
“The recruiting process has never been easy, but this year with the pandemic made it even more difficult,” Moody said. “Swimming is a sport that is defined by times you go, not having any spring or summer meets made it very difficult to possibly improve times that colleges would be able to see. The pandemic also meant no official visits or ability to talk to the team. A lot of schools I was looking at also were either cut entirely, defunded or had very limited spots. Through a lot of ups and downs, I was lucky enough to actually be able to visit Denison and talk to the head coach and quickly decided after that Denison was the place I wanted to be.”
Moody had interest from a number of programs, including William & Mary, Richmond, UNC-Wilmington and Emory, before finalizing her decision to join the Denison program.
“Denison stood out to me because of the energy and purpose the team valued,” Moody said. “The program is very team-driven, supportive and motivated,” Denison said. “Each year, Denison competes for the NCAA Division III national championship as one of the top three teams. The excitement that surrounds winning and working toward a national title had a great energy that I think will help me work hard and get faster.”
The Albemarle senior said she’s not sure what event she will compete in at Denison, but believes her versatility will help her at the next level.
“I swim multiple events and I’m a well-rounded swimmer, which means I will be able to fit in wherever the team may need me,” Moody said. “My goal is to be a part of the team that qualifies and goes to the NCAA Division III championships.”
Academically, Moody plans to study biochemistry and hopes to pursue a career in the public health field.
The senior is humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to swim at the next level.
“Having the decision made is a huge sense of relief,” Moody said. “Being able to call myself a college athlete is something I have been dreaming of ever since I started swimming. To know that I will get to swim at the next level with amazing athletes is super exciting.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!