Albemarle's Charlotte Kaczka verbally commits to row at Cornell

“I love rowing because it’s very honest,” she said. “You get out what you put into it. If you aren’t pulling hard enough or you are making some technical mistakes, you will know, but if you’re rowing well, you’ll know that too. I love how it’s so incredibly physically demanding because that makes finding swing and racing that much more rewarding. Rowing well looks graceful, but it certainly doesn’t feel graceful or serene. I also really appreciate the technicality of rowing and how the smallest movement of my wrist or shoulder could mean the difference between winning or losing. Most of all, I really love feeling the swing and synchronicity of a double or quad that’s moving well. Rowing up to the start with a teammate, knowing you’ll be tearing down the course together with lactic acid screaming in your legs is such an expressions of trust and I’ve never felt that level of trust in another sport.”