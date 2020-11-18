Albemarle's Arianna DeBoer signs to run for William & Mary

DeBoer will be busy when she gets to Williamsburg. She will represent the Tribe in cross country, as well as compete in distance events during indoor and outdoor track seasons.

Academically, she plans to major in applied statistics and hopes to add biology or chemistry as a potential double-major.

“I am planning on completing the pre-med track and going to med school to become a doctor after college,” she said.

DeBoer said she’s excited to have the decision finalized and have a vision of what the next four years look like after high school. She’s ready for the challenge.

“I am super excited to be able to enter a level where everyone competing is invested in performing to the best of their ability and serious about improving,” DeBoer said. “I am also looking forward to having a team with girls who are similar in speed who can push me to work harder and improve. I’d like to become competitive on the collegiate level and keep improving throughout my four years at William & Mary. I know that if I can continue to improve, I’ be able to reach the goals that I set for myself.”

DeBoer can’t wait to begin her journey as a Division I college athlete.

“I am very proud that I have come this far,” she said. “In the beginning of high school, I never thought I would be able to run in college, so this is an opportunity that means a lot to me.”

