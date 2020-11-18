Albemarle's Arianna DeBoer signs to run for William & Mary

Arianna DeBoer is driven to succeed both on the track and in the classroom.
The Albemarle High School senior distance runner will be challenged in both areas next year after she recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the women’s track and cross country programs at William & Mary.
“William & Mary is a great school academically and I believe it is a college where the team and the community will push me to improve, both athletically and academically,” DeBoer said. “It also has a great study abroad program and opportunities for research."
DeBoer has raised the bar for the Patriots' track program over the past three seasons and emerged as one of the top distance runners in Central Virginia. Last February, she captured her first state championship with a victory in the 3,200 meters (11:02.50) at the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field championships in Hampton. She also was a member of the 4x800-meter relay team (9:43) that took home state runner-up honors.
Last fall, she turned in another stellar cross country season for the Patriots. DeBoer won gold at the prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup (12:04) and Region 5D medalist honors (19:00.5) for Albemarle. She capped her season with a third-place finish at the Class 5 VHSL state meet (18:44).
The Tribe cross country program has had a long-standing tradition of success in the Colonial Athletic Association and is annually one of the conference’s premier teams under Alex Heacock.
“I like the way the program is focused on excelling in their athletic programs, while also putting a big emphasis on hard work in academics,” DeBoer said.
She will join a William & Mary athletic program that has experienced turmoil recently.
In September, then-athletic director Samantha Huge announced that William & Mary would cut seven sports programs, including the men’s track and field program, due to financial concerns.
Alumni from those programs vocally opposed the decision and athletes from other sports at William & Mary, including women's track and field, announced plans to boycott their season in protest. A month later, Huge resigned as William & Mary athletic director and the seven sports were reinstated through the 2021-22 academic year.
“I watched the progress on the discontinuation and reinstating of the men’s indoor and outdoor track very closely and I definitely had to consider whether I was willing to run for a college that potentially wouldn’t have a men’s team half the year,” DeBoer said. “In the end, I decided that William & Mary was still the college that I wanted to go to and I’m glad that I did, especially now that the programs have been reinstated. I was also very proud of how the women’s team was willing to make a sacrifice in order to speak out against the removal of the men’s team."
DeBoer will be busy when she gets to Williamsburg. She will represent the Tribe in cross country, as well as compete in distance events during indoor and outdoor track seasons.
Academically, she plans to major in applied statistics and hopes to add biology or chemistry as a potential double-major.
“I am planning on completing the pre-med track and going to med school to become a doctor after college,” she said.
DeBoer said she’s excited to have the decision finalized and have a vision of what the next four years look like after high school. She’s ready for the challenge.
“I am super excited to be able to enter a level where everyone competing is invested in performing to the best of their ability and serious about improving,” DeBoer said. “I am also looking forward to having a team with girls who are similar in speed who can push me to work harder and improve. I’d like to become competitive on the collegiate level and keep improving throughout my four years at William & Mary. I know that if I can continue to improve, I’ be able to reach the goals that I set for myself.”
DeBoer can’t wait to begin her journey as a Division I college athlete.
“I am very proud that I have come this far,” she said. “In the beginning of high school, I never thought I would be able to run in college, so this is an opportunity that means a lot to me.”
