Albemarle's Addie Doroh takes home medalist honors in Jefferson District tournament

ZION CROSSROADS — Addie Doroh spent the past couple months challenging herself by participating in a number of high-profile junior golf tournaments throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Those experiences served her well Monday as she handled the heat, a weather delay and a stacked field to capture medalist honors in a Jefferson District tournament at Spring Creek Golf Club.

The Albemarle High School sophomore carded a 3-under-par 69 to win medalist honors by four strokes over Charlottesville’s Preston Burton (73). Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly (74), Western Albemarle’s Joe Morinelli (74) and Monticello’s Bailey Bush (74) tied for third.

“I was really putting well, so I think that really helped my round,” Doroh said. “I had a really good front 9 and I birdied the last three holes.”

Doroh finished the round with six birdies, including four on the front 9, and just two bogies to solidify herself as an early challenger for Jefferson District Player of the Year honors.

She credits the summer tournaments for helping her prepare mentally and physically for the high school season.

“Just getting that tournament experience I guess,” Doroh said. “I was really working on my short game this year. Definitely with the shorter yardages out here, I needed to prepare.”

Doroh hopes Monday’s performance is the start of a big season.

“I’m real excited,” she said. “I’ve been working hard this year and I’m hoping it will pay off.”

Burton, the reigning Jefferson District Player of the Year, had a strong start to his title defense with a 1-over-par 73 on Monday.

“I got off the tee well, I felt like,” Burton said. “I was swinging it solid off the tee, but my short game kind of let me down today. Kind of like inside of eight yards, it wasn’t my best, but I was happy to get in at 1-over-par I guess.”

Burton recorded three birdies on the front 9 for the Black Knights, and shook off a disappointing 12th hole to close out the round with a second-place effort.

“I got a little cold on the back [nine], but I love this golf course,” Burton said. “It’s in great shape. We’ve gotten so much rain, that this grass is just growing so well, so I’m happy to be out here.”

With so many talented golfers competing in the Jefferson District this fall, Burton knows he will have his hands full, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’ve got a lot of expectations,” he said. “Just trying to think about the next shot and make as many birdies as I can.”

On the team side, Western Albemarle had five golfers shoot 79 or better to finish the tournament in first with a combined score of 307. After Morinelli’s 2-over-par 72, Elsie MacCleery and Addi Ritter each posted rounds of 77 for the Warriors. Jack Crombie and Grace Bearly shot identical rounds of 79 and Eddie Slater finished with an 84.

Albemarle (340) finished second overall, led by the standout performance from Daron. Charlie Stiffler carded an 84 for the Patriots, followed by Ryan Bursuder (93), Connor Mason (94), Bennett Schantz (100) and Hayden Yow (102).

Louisa County (350) and Fluvanna County (350) tied for fourth, just behind Goochland (340). Charlottesville (353) was in sixth, followed by Orange County (368) and Monticello (372).

Emma Zelaski shot an 81 to lead Louisa County on Monday. Gabi McGehee posted an 86, followed by Connor Downey (90), Ava Garrison (93), Ashton Rollins (99) and Aidan Barrett (122).

Donnelly led Fluvanna County with a 74. Will Bishop carded an 88, followed by Kessler Potter (92), Cohen Purviance (96), Noah Jones (106) and Conner Holman (111).

Following Burton’s 1-over-par 73, Landon Rybolt had a solid performance with a score of 85. Graham Harrison finished with a 95, followed by Griffin Watts (100), Leo Cafferillo (100) and Harry Shuwall (110).

Luke Jarrell paced Orange County with a score of 85. Scott Clore added a 91 for the Hornets, followed by Thomas Payette (96), Connor Lillard (96), Drew Clay (96) and Sophie Hanseen (101).

Bush paced Monticello with a 2-over-par round of 74. Eddie Stemland added a 98 for the Mustangs, followed by Connor Cahill (100), Griffin Young (100), Gryfin Costa (103) and Noah Calhoun (104).