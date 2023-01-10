Albemarle, Western swimmers shine at Ben Hair Swim Meet

It may only be January, but the high school swimming season has definitely ramped up in Central Virginia.

Several of the area’s top swimmers were on display Tuesday night during the annual Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet at the University of Virginia Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The Western Albemarle team of Thomas Heilman, Jeremy Nicholson, Jack Smith and Anthony Garono won the boys 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minutes 35.64 seconds, more than four seconds faster than second-place Monacan (1:39.85).

“It’s always good to get a win, especially in front of our parents and all the local fans,” said Heilman, who also took home top individual honors in the 200 IM. “We’re just happy to get the meet off to a good start.”

Smith and Garono have been members of three straight Virginia High School League state championship teams during their careers. That success has motivated not only them, but the Warriors as well.

“Every season is a new season,” Smith said. “We knew we had a really good group coming in, so we made it our main goal this season was to have as much fun as possible. For us seniors, we just want to go out on a great note and kind of want to leave a standard for the people coming up behind us.”

Garono said that Tuesday’s competition had the feeling of a big postseason meet.

“Swimming against some of these teams that are really close to us, like Albemarle, Monticello, Charlottesville, it’s a lot of fun,” Garono said. “We see them all the time. We all know them and they are all great people and great competitors and its good to race them and get a feel for how we stack up against them.”

On the girls’ side, Western Albemarle’s Grace McCardle and Albemarle’s Grey Davis were among the big winners at Tuesday’s meet.

McCardle (1:57.70) used a strong finish to narrowly edge teammate Lucy Nicholson (1:57.77) in the 200-yard freestyle for the Warriors.

“I think it was a pretty solid race for this time of year,” McCardle said. “We’ve been training really hard and I just wanted to get a [good] time out there. It was pretty solid.”

McCardle has been a standout contributor for Western Albemarle throughout her high school career and always looks forward to this meet.

“It’s a really great environment,” she said. “There’s a lot of energy and it’s really great because I get to see so many of my friends, so it’s really fun to be able to swim at a meet like this. I think it was more fun because there was more energy than other meets.”

Tuesday’s meet served as a precursor for McCardle, who will likely compete in the 200-yard freestyle at the VHSL Class 4 state meet next month.

“I’m really looking forward to swimming this event there,” McCardle said. “I want to get a good time so I can score for my team at the championship meet.”

Davis repeated as champion in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.62, more than three seconds ahead of STAB’s Layla Welsch (2:10.94).

“I was happy with it,” Davis said. “I dropped [time] from last year, so that felt pretty good. I was just trying to take it smooth on the butterfly and get faster as it went, so I felt pretty happy about it.”

For Davis, this meet has special meaning.

“This is probably one of my favorite high school meets,” she said, “just because every single one of my friends are here and it’s really great to get everyone back together. I love this meet.”

Davis, who was an all-state performer for the Patriots last season, has high expectations for the postseason this year.

“It definitely makes me excited to get to regionals and states,” Davis said. “I think everyone else is doing really well, so just being in this team environment, just gets me really excited for the team later on in the season.”