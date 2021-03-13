Albemarle, Western bring home Ragged Mountain Cup titles

The boys race was just as exciting, with a scant three seconds separating the first four individual finishers, making it the closest race at the top in Ragged Mountain Cup history. Speedy Western Albemarle senior Joseph Taylor stopped the clock at 10:14.2, narrowly edging Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert (10:14.5), teammate Owen Shiffflett (10:15) and Louisa’s Branden Wood (10:17) for the top individual time.

Coach Lindy Bain’s Western Albemarle squad took home its eighth straight Ragged Mountain Cup team title. Taylor, Shifflett and teammates Thomas Kallen and Walter Moak finished in 41:28, averaging 10:22 per leg, making them the third fastest squad in Cup history.

Cutright, entering his fifth decade as Louisa County’s coach, had his fastest Cup team outing ever, finishing second with his lads averaging 10:36 en route to second place behind the Warriors.

Ackenbom’s CHS boys squad, led by Reece McKee (10:26), took third. Doug Bloor’s Monticello crew finished fourth with Esteban Vizcaino (10:33) leading the way. Chris Cantone’s Albemarle team rounded out the top five with Stephen Smith (10:44) the first Patriot across the finish line.

Many of the coaches agreed that, despite the uniqueness of this year’s Cup, the new race format played favorably for many of their cross country racers. The late winter date, which had the athletes coming off the heels of the indoor season, afforded cooler racing temperatures and the new race format, which gave them the rare opportunity to race exclusively alongside their teammates, combined to help them kick off the season with fast times.