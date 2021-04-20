Albemarle volleyball team's season ends with state semifinal loss

SOUTH RIDING — The Albemarle volleyball team’s quest for perfection came to an unceremonious end Tuesday night with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 loss to Freedom High School in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
Halie Murphy had a game-high 17 kills and teammate Haley Adams chipped in 14 kills as the Eagles handed the Patriots a loss for the first time this season.
“They had a lot of powerful options at the net,” first-year Albemarle volleyball coach Lance Rogers said. “We had more limited options, but we made good use of those options all during the season and tonight, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Albemarle had no answer for Freedom at the net as the Eagles (12-4) set the tone early. Murphy and Adams combined to open the first set with eight kills as the Eagles built a commanding 11-4 lead.
The Patriots trimmed the lead to 17-13 before Freedom’s Kaitlyn Sourinhong responded with a three-point run, including a pair of aces, and Adams and Murphy collaborated for 11 kills to give the Eagles the first set.
Albemarle (14-1) regrouped in Set 2. A Lainey Haas service point tied the set at 6-6, but Freedom regained the lead thanks to five straight kills from Murphy. The Patriots responded with a 10-5 run to take the lead at 18-15. Maya Winterhoff led the charge with four kills and setter Keira Roach added four service points.
The lead would be short-lived as Freedom turned to its heavy hitters up front to get back in the set. Adams ignited a four-point service run to help Freedom regain the lead, 22-20. Avary Flynn then capped the comeback with a big block on set point to seal the set victory and a 2-0 advantage in the match.
The third set followed a similar script. Murphy tallied six straight kills to open the set as Freedom built a 15-9 lead. Albemarle continued to fight as Sophia Dawson fought off a match point with big kill and Trinity Swartz put another ball away in the middle to close the gap to 24-17. The comeback would end there as Ashley Yoo hammered a ball down the line to punch Freedom’s ticket to the state championship game.
Despite the disappointment of the loss, Rogers was still proud of his team.
“I saw a lot of grit and determination, no backdown, no giving up, even though at times we were being outplayed, we stuck our nose right back in the middle of the fight,” Rogers said. “We lost to a very strong team today. Not because we failed, it just wasn’t our day.”
Franceszca Penaredondo turned in a great night defensively for Albemarle, posting a season-high 19 digs to keep points alive. Winterhoff tallied 13 kills and 11 digs for the Patriots, while Roach finished with 25 assists, four digs and two aces. Dawson added six digs and Haas chipped in a pair of big blocks.
Rogers had nothing but praise for his team in defeat, particularly Penaredondo, Dawson, Swartz, Olivia Deepak, Haas, Emma Figler and Roach, who played their final game in an Albemarle uniform.
“I can’t say enough about my senior class and the character they showed leading this team,” Rogers said. “Even under a normal volleyball season, this would’ve been a spectacular result for us. With COVID and all the false starts, all the quarantining, it’s nothing short of miraculous what these kids accomplished.”