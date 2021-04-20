Albemarle volleyball team's season ends with state semifinal loss

The lead would be short-lived as Freedom turned to its heavy hitters up front to get back in the set. Adams ignited a four-point service run to help Freedom regain the lead, 22-20. Avary Flynn then capped the comeback with a big block on set point to seal the set victory and a 2-0 advantage in the match.

The third set followed a similar script. Murphy tallied six straight kills to open the set as Freedom built a 15-9 lead. Albemarle continued to fight as Sophia Dawson fought off a match point with big kill and Trinity Swartz put another ball away in the middle to close the gap to 24-17. The comeback would end there as Ashley Yoo hammered a ball down the line to punch Freedom’s ticket to the state championship game.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Rogers was still proud of his team.

“I saw a lot of grit and determination, no backdown, no giving up, even though at times we were being outplayed, we stuck our nose right back in the middle of the fight,” Rogers said. “We lost to a very strong team today. Not because we failed, it just wasn’t our day.”