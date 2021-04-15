Albemarle volleyball team wins first regional title since 2008

Roach, who has played alongside Winterhoff for years, said there’s a sixth sense between the two.

“We’ve been playing together forever,” Roach said. “The connection she and I have is unbeatable. She’s always there when I need her. She’s very emotional right now because she’s worked her butt off and I’m proud of her too.”

Thursday’s victory marks the first time since 2008 that Albemarle has captured a regional championship, an accomplishment that doesn’t go unnoticed by the players.

“Our last two games last year were just such heartbreaks, so we just knew if this was our last game, we wanted to go out giving everything that we have,” Winterhoff said. “We gave everything that we had and now we get another game. I’ve never made it to the state semis and this is just an incredible opportunity for us. We haven’t won the region in 12 years, so to just to be a part of this team is just awesome.”

Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 5 state semifinals where they will face Freedom High School in Manassas. Game time for the match is still to be determined.

For Roach, it’s just another step in what has been a great senior season.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “Lance was talking to me yesterday in practice and said 'Hey guys, I’ve never won one before,' so we were like, 'Okay, we’re going to do that for Lance.' Lance is the best coach I’ve ever had and I’m blessed and he turned me into the player I am today. It’s great, I feel like we won this together.”​

