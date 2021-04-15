Albemarle volleyball team wins first regional title since 2008

Lance Rogers had accomplished a lot during his nearly two decades of coaching volleyball.
The veteran coach checked another item of his list Thursday night as he guided the Albemarle volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24 victory over Mountain View in the Region 5D championship game.
It's Rogers' first outright regional title as a head coach.
“That’s the sweetest thing,” Rogers said. “I’ve always gone into [the state tournament] as the regional runner-up, so this is the first time I’ve won an outright region victory, personally. For them, the it’s just another in the great tradition. It’s a wonderful feeling.”
After Albemarle fell in the regional tournament in each of the past two seasons, senior setter Keira Roach noted the importance of Thursday's match and the sense of urgency that was on display from the moment the Patriots took the court.
“Our energy this year [has been the difference],” Roach said. “We had a really crappy practice yesterday and I was really upset and I told them, 'We’re not losing tomorrow' and everyone came into today with the 'we’re not losing' attitude and I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”
It was a slugfest early as Albemarle’s Maya Winterhoff and Mountain View’s Lauren Nelson traded kills at the net. Winterhoff had five kills and Roach had a two well-placed dinks to give the Patriots an 18-10 lead.
Mountain View cut the lead to 23-18, but the rally would be short-lived as Winterhoff slammed down her eighth kill of the set and Emma Figler added a block on set point as Albemarle won 25-18.
The Patriots withstood an early battle in Set 2 before seizing the momentum midway through the set. Lainey Hass reeled off four straight points to give her team a 12-8 lead. Mountain View (10-4) closed the gap to 15-11 before Figler closed out the set with a five-point run to give AHS a 25-14 win and a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Rogers said the condensed schedule this season has helped prepare his team for moments like this.
“We’ve basically had to do tactical and strategic adjustments on the fly,” he said. “Playing games three and four times a week, you don’t really get a chance to work on things. Fortunately, I’ve got such a receptive group of kids that are really buying into what we’re doing.”
Despite trailing 2-0 in the match, Mountain View continued to battle in Set 3. Three big kills from Nelson and two more from Nella Bayard and the Wildcats pulled within 22-20 in Set 3.
Albemarle looked to close things out in straight sets when Roach served with the Patriots leading 24-23. Her match-point serve sent the Wildcats' back row in retreat mode. Thinking the Wildcats were not going to be able to get the ball back over the net, the Patriots' bench rushed the floor in celebration while the ball was still in play.
After a discussion, the referees handed Albemarle an unsportsmanlike violation and awarded a side out to Mountain View. Christina Diaz then got a block to earn a set-point opportunity, and Isabella Diaz served out the set to give the Wildcats a 26-24 win to extend the match.
Rogers said he had no qualms with the call and said his team got a little “overzealous.”
“The grit they showed was just amazing,” Rogers said. “Some of them were pretty emotional about it. I told them, we did it once, we can do it again. They were very calm and when we’re in our team huddles, the team captains are speaking more often than I am, and they’re right on point with their message.”
Winterhoff showcased her brilliance in the clinching fourth set.
Despite facing double and sometimes triple blockers, the Appalachian State commit came through when her team needed her the most with 16 kills in the final frame, including a big winner down the line on match point to seal the win.
“This is what we’ve been working for our whole season,” Winterhoff said. “I just knew we needed to come together and do everything that we could together and this just feels awesome.”
Winterhoff finished with a game-high 38 kills and seven digs to lead Albemarle. Roach had 31 assists, four kills and seven digs, while Sophia Dawson chipped in eight kills and a team-high 10 digs.
Roach, who has played alongside Winterhoff for years, said there’s a sixth sense between the two.
“We’ve been playing together forever,” Roach said. “The connection she and I have is unbeatable. She’s always there when I need her. She’s very emotional right now because she’s worked her butt off and I’m proud of her too.”
Thursday’s victory marks the first time since 2008 that Albemarle has captured a regional championship, an accomplishment that doesn’t go unnoticed by the players.
“Our last two games last year were just such heartbreaks, so we just knew if this was our last game, we wanted to go out giving everything that we have,” Winterhoff said. “We gave everything that we had and now we get another game. I’ve never made it to the state semis and this is just an incredible opportunity for us. We haven’t won the region in 12 years, so to just to be a part of this team is just awesome.”
Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 5 state semifinals where they will face Freedom High School in Manassas. Game time for the match is still to be determined.
For Roach, it’s just another step in what has been a great senior season.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “Lance was talking to me yesterday in practice and said 'Hey guys, I’ve never won one before,' so we were like, 'Okay, we’re going to do that for Lance.' Lance is the best coach I’ve ever had and I’m blessed and he turned me into the player I am today. It’s great, I feel like we won this together.”