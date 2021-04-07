Albemarle volleyball team sweeps Monticello to secure Jefferson District title

Before the start of the second set, Roach gathered her team for a pep talk.

“I told them ‘Just be confident in yourself,’” Roach said. “We’re a great team. We practice so hard every single day. We’re all confident in one another and we just need to keep that energy up.”

The words seemed to resonate for the Patriots as they built a 16-7 lead. Winterhoff had four kills and Trinity Swartz added two more, while Lainey Haas posted four aces during the early surge. Winterhoff finished the set with five kills, including a big kill that clinched a 2-0 lead in the match.

Monticello (8-3) didn’t go away quietly in the third set. Amelia Koch had an ace and a kill to pull the Mustangs within striking distance, 22-20, but Albemarle regained the momentum, scoring the next three points to seal the straight-set victory.

“It feels great,” Roach said. “I’ve worked really hard the last four years to make that happen. That was the goal for this season. I wasn’t worried about regionals or states, just to win the district and I’m really happy about it.”