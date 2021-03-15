Albemarle volleyball team rolls past Orange County in its first game of the season

Entering Monday's season opener, it had been nearly 16 months since the Albemarle volleyball team had taken the floor in a competitive environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keira Roach and the Patriots made up for lost time Monday as they rolled to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-7 victory over Orange County in the Albemarle coaching debut of Lance Rogers.
The senior setter was a factor in all three phases, posting 11 service points, 32 assists, seven kills and five aces to lead the Patriots to a Jefferson District victory.
Albemarle’s season was set to start two weeks ago, but a positive COVID-19 test within the team pushed the start of the season. On Monday, the Patriots finally got a chance to take the floor for the first time this season.
“It feels great,” Roach said. “We also had a quarantine at the beginning of the season, so that kind of let us down, but we’re all super happy and grateful to be able to play again.”
The Patriots (1-0) celebrated Senior Night in fitting fashion, with Sophia Dawson, Emma Figler, Trinity Swartz, Olivia Deepak, Elaine Haas, and Roach contributing to the win over the Hornets.
Figler and Dawson tallied four kills apiece in the opening set and Swartz added three more kills as Albemarle shook off a slow start to take Set 1.
Roach was a maestro as a facilitator from the service line. The senior setter posted five points, including a pair of aces, and added 14 assists in the opening stanza.
"We started off really slow today for some reason,” Roach said. “I guess it happens sometimes, but I’m just really happy we came together as a team. Our bench was pretty active, and we just fed off that momentum and you can see from the score we did pretty well.”
The Patriots looked even sharper in the final two games, thanks to Mya Winterhoff. The junior outside hitter, who has verbally committed to Appalachian State University, showed off her Division I talent with a strong performance over the final two sets.
Winterhoff registered a game-high 14 kills, including seven in each set, to showcase her dominance at the net. Weining Ding added five service points off the bench in the second set as the Patriots cruised to a 2-0 lead in the contest.
Set 3 was more of the same as Swartz reeled off 13 straight points from the service line to start the set as the Patriots won going away.
Swartz finished with 14 points, six kills and two aces for Albemarle. Dawson contributed six points, four kills and a pair of aces and Figler added four more kills in the win.
Jenni Pugh had three kills to pace Orange County (1-5).