Albemarle volleyball team rolls past Orange County in its first game of the season

Roach was a maestro as a facilitator from the service line. The senior setter posted five points, including a pair of aces, and added 14 assists in the opening stanza.

"We started off really slow today for some reason,” Roach said. “I guess it happens sometimes, but I’m just really happy we came together as a team. Our bench was pretty active, and we just fed off that momentum and you can see from the score we did pretty well.”

The Patriots looked even sharper in the final two games, thanks to Mya Winterhoff. The junior outside hitter, who has verbally committed to Appalachian State University, showed off her Division I talent with a strong performance over the final two sets.

Winterhoff registered a game-high 14 kills, including seven in each set, to showcase her dominance at the net. Weining Ding added five service points off the bench in the second set as the Patriots cruised to a 2-0 lead in the contest.

Set 3 was more of the same as Swartz reeled off 13 straight points from the service line to start the set as the Patriots won going away.

Swartz finished with 14 points, six kills and two aces for Albemarle. Dawson contributed six points, four kills and a pair of aces and Figler added four more kills in the win.