Albemarle volleyball team continues hot start with win over Charlottesville

Haas credited the team’s commitment to fundamentals for seizing control of the set.

“Working well together in the back row to get up every pass that we can, or our setters Keira or C.C. [Cecilia Smith] just setting up our hitters and us putting it down,” Haas said. “That’s what works for us every time.”

The Black Knights continued to battle in second set. Colbert opened the set with three points and Adiba Khaydari added a kill to tie it at 6-6. Albemarle responded with a nine-point run from Sophia Dawson to retake the lead. Haas added six more points from the service line, including a pair of aces, and Olivia Deepak added a pair of kills as Albemarle took the second set 25-10 and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set was more of the same. Coach Lance Rogers rotated some of his reserves in and they didn’t miss a beat as they came in and performed admirably to close out the match for AHS.

Trinity Swartz and Maggie Teweles each had a pair of kills and Deepak added three more to control things at the net. Senior libero Franceszca Penaredondo added nine points from the service line to seal the win for the Patriots.