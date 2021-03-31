Albemarle volleyball team continues hot start with win over Charlottesville

The Albemarle volleyball team’s season was delayed two weeks because of a COVID-19 issue within the team.
The Patriots haven’t missed a beat since returning to the court, reeling off nine straight victories in 15 days, including Wednesday night’s 25-12, 25-10, 25-7 home victory over Charlottesville.
Elaine “Lainey” Haas led the charge with 15 service points, five aces, a dig and a kill as Albemarle (9-0) extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 50 straight matches.
“It’s definitely been a grind,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it’s been a struggle; we’ve really been powering and pushing through. We dropped a set on Monday, but we picked it up and got right back out there. It’s been hard, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
After dropping sets in victories over Louisa County and Monticello earlier this week, Albemarle was back at it again Wednesday against a young but improving Charlottesville team.
The Black Knights made things interesting early on. Lindsey Colbert’s spike pulled Charlottesville (0-8) within 6-4 early in the first set.
That’s when Haas took over.
The senior served nine straight points, including five aces, to give Albemarle a commanding 20-5 lead. Maya Winterhoff added three kills and Keira Roach added two more as the Patriots cruised to a 25-12 win.
Haas credited the team’s commitment to fundamentals for seizing control of the set.
“Working well together in the back row to get up every pass that we can, or our setters Keira or C.C. [Cecilia Smith] just setting up our hitters and us putting it down,” Haas said. “That’s what works for us every time.”
The Black Knights continued to battle in second set. Colbert opened the set with three points and Adiba Khaydari added a kill to tie it at 6-6. Albemarle responded with a nine-point run from Sophia Dawson to retake the lead. Haas added six more points from the service line, including a pair of aces, and Olivia Deepak added a pair of kills as Albemarle took the second set 25-10 and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was more of the same. Coach Lance Rogers rotated some of his reserves in and they didn’t miss a beat as they came in and performed admirably to close out the match for AHS.
Trinity Swartz and Maggie Teweles each had a pair of kills and Deepak added three more to control things at the net. Senior libero Franceszca Penaredondo added nine points from the service line to seal the win for the Patriots.
Winterhoff and Deepak each had six kills to lead Albemarle. Dawson chipped in six digs off he bench Cecilia Smith posted a team-high 15 assists, while Roach finished with three kills, six assists and six digs.