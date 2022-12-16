Albemarle uses strong fourth quarter to top Charlottesville

Christmas carols, cookie exchanges and Secret Santas are common holiday rituals celebrated by many people this time of year.

In Central Virginia, another long-standing tradition is the annual Charlottesville-Albemarle boys basketball game to kick off the winter holiday break.

Friday night’s edition gave many in attendance reason to celebrate as Albemarle pulled away for a 73-61 victory at Charlottesville in a showdown of undefeated Jefferson District teams.

Christian Humes scored a team-high 19 points — including 10 in the second half — to lead the Patriots to the win. Carter Wesson added 16 points, including an emphatic dunk in the waning seconds to put a bow on the victory.

“It’s always very exciting,” Humes said. “It’s our first big district game of the year. A lot of people were there. Coach told us before the game to just keep our composure and we did that tonight.”

It was a game of spurts in the first quarter as both teams traded the lead.

Charlottesville (3-2, 1-1 Jefferson District) took advantage of its size advantage inside early on as Luka Matic scored four points and point guard Jacoby Lynch added a reverse layup to give Charlottesville a 10-5 lead with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

Albemarle (4-1, 2-0) responded with a 13-7 run to close the period with the lead. Wesson led the charge with a trio of 3-pointers. Coach Greg Maynard’s Patriots carried over that momentum into the second quarter with a 10-2 run.

Humes spearheaded the run with five points as the Patriots built a 28-19 lead with 5:55 left in the first half.

“We were all playing really well as a team,” Wesson said. “My teammates were driving and kicking, I was driving and finding my open teammates and we were just knocking down shots and playing good as a team.”

The Black Knights countered with some inspired play from their team leaders, Aidan Yates and Keyshawn Hill. Yates poured in 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Hill added seven more as Charlottesville trimmed the lead to 39-37 at intermission.

Coach Mitchell Minor’s Black Knights continued the run in the third quarter as they opened the period on a 16-9 run to regain the lead.

Yates sparked the run with seven points, including a trey from the wing to give Charlottesville a 53-48 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

La’mari Parler and Wesson added buckets in the final two minutes for Albemarle to trim the lead to 55-52 with eight minutes left.

Despite the deficit, Maynard had faith in his team.

“Coach told us at halftime that defense was going to win this,” Humes said. “We just kept our heads down and kept playing D, because we knew the offense would come. He wasn’t mad about how we played on offense, but our defense was struggling in the first half and we had to pick it up and that’s what we did.”

Ben Wesson opened the fourth quarter with five points, and the Albemarle defense forced three turnovers, as the Patriots regained the lead, 63-59, with 5:30 left.

Defensively, the Patriots held the Black Knights in check over the final six minutes of the game as their full-court pressure led to easy buckets on the other end.

Parler finished with 11 points in the win for Albemarle. Ben Wesson chipped in 10 points for the Patriots while Benny Koutone came off the bench to add eight more as Albemarle notched its third straight win over the Black Knights.

Yates and Hill each tallied 19 points in the loss for Charlottesville. Matic added seven more.

Both teams will return to action after Christmas in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.

For Carter Wesson, it’s a nice way to wrap up the first week of district play.

“This is very exciting,” Wesson said. “These district wins are always huge. This last one before winter break is always exciting. We knew it was going to be a good game, and with these district games, you never know, but we pulled this one out.”