Albemarle tennis teams' seasons end in state semifinals

The Albemarle girls tennis team’s run at its first VHSL Class 5 state championship since 1981 came to an end Monday with a 5-2 loss to Thomas Jefferson School of Science and Technology in Alexandria.
The Colonials won four singles matches and earned a decisive victory at No. 3 doubles to secure the victory over the upstart Patriots.
Mia Shen continued her strong season for Albemarle, posting a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lucy Alejandro at No. 1 singles.
Kyra Li defeated Albemarle’s Lily Burris 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles to even the match at 1-1. Burris was filling in for Natalie Assink, who missed the match because of a foot injury.
Thomas Jefferson followed suit with four straight-set singles victories to take a stranglehold on the match.
Anisha Talreja edged the Patriots’ Sarah Beiter 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5 singles, while Lexi Warren dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Yeefay Li at No. 6 singes for a 3-1 advantage.
Kelly Mao outlasted Emma Paitrick 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles to put Thomas Jefferson up 4-1. Albemarle responded as Lillian Peskova rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win to extend the match to doubles.
Thomas Jefferson sealed its win and a berth in the state finals when Talreja and Yeefay Lin defeated Lexi Warren and Beiter 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The Colonials will play either Douglas Freeman or Frank W. Cox in Thursday’s state championship match at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Despite the loss, Albemarle coach Ian Lyons couldn’t be prouder of his team.
“We played our best tennis of the season today as a team,” he said. “We dug in early and made them earn every game. We can’t ask for much more from ourselves then to leave it all out there in the state tournament. T.J. was just a bit better in crucial moments of a couple of matches that turned out to be the difference.”
The future looks bright for the Patriots, who are expected to return 11 of their 14 players from this year's team, including six of the top eight. This season's performance laid a solid foundation for next season
“I’m proud of this team for many reasons but the way we competed all season long is something that we will carry forward," Lyons said. "You can’t teach match toughness, it’s earned through experience.”
On the boys' side, Albemarle’s magical postseason run came to a disappointing conclusion with a 5-0 loss at Riverside in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals held in Leesburg.
The Rams posted straight-set victories at the top four spots in the lineup and cruised to a win over the Patriots.
“We put up a good fight, but still lost in straight sets,” said Albemarle coach Chip Grobmyer.
Ricky Hota defeated Hayden Cook 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to open the match for Riverside. Rhonny Hota followed suit with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Riley Hong at No. 2 singles.
Josh Player battled all the way to the end in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to A.J. Lawal at No. 3 singles. Leyton Billups defeated George Vavrik 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Ryan Gordon capped the victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Connor O’Grady at No. 6 singles for the Rams.
Albemarle’s Nathan Santiago lost the first set 6-3, and trailed 5-0 in the second set when the match was called.
Riverside advanced to Thursday’s state semifinal match at Huntington Park in Newport News.
For Grobmyer, there’s plenty to remember about from this year’s squad.
“This team had all first-timers in the top six, so this season was a rebuilding year,” Grobmyer said. “We gained valuable experience and with our entire top six returning next year, we should see significant improvements in the spring of 2022. It’s a great group of guys and everyone seems to like each other. State semifinalist ain’t bad, and I can’t wait to get stated.”