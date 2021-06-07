Albemarle tennis teams' seasons end in state semifinals

The Colonials will play either Douglas Freeman or Frank W. Cox in Thursday’s state championship match at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Despite the loss, Albemarle coach Ian Lyons couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“We played our best tennis of the season today as a team,” he said. “We dug in early and made them earn every game. We can’t ask for much more from ourselves then to leave it all out there in the state tournament. T.J. was just a bit better in crucial moments of a couple of matches that turned out to be the difference.”

The future looks bright for the Patriots, who are expected to return 11 of their 14 players from this year's team, including six of the top eight. This season's performance laid a solid foundation for next season

“I’m proud of this team for many reasons but the way we competed all season long is something that we will carry forward," Lyons said. "You can’t teach match toughness, it’s earned through experience.”

On the boys' side, Albemarle’s magical postseason run came to a disappointing conclusion with a 5-0 loss at Riverside in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals held in Leesburg.