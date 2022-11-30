Albemarle swimmer David King verbally commits to Virginia

David King has spent countless hours at the University of Virginia Aquatic and Fitness Center, both as a spectator and competitive swimmer.

The facility will soon become King's home pool at the college level.

This week, the Albemarle High School junior announced that he will continue his swimming career at UVa after verbally committing to join the Cavaliers' program.

“Virginia offers a perfect balance between athletics, academics and overall college life,” King said. “The campus and people there are so awesome as well. I felt that it was the best overall fit for someone like me.”

King has had an impressive start to his high school career at Albemarle. As a sophomore, he finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.13) and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:41.40) at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championship to earn all-state honors. He also was part of Albemarle's 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, which both reached the state finals.

He’s been just as impressive for his club swim team, Cavalier Aquatics. He represented his club team at the Speedo Junior National Winter and Summer qualifier and was a 2022 scholastic All-American.

The Albemarle junior is excited about the opportunity to continue representing his hometown in the pool at the college level.

“Having grown up in Charlottesville, I have been around the UVa swim team for a while now,” King said. “I have always loved the energy and positive atmosphere that the team and coaches created, on and off the pool deck.”

King had interest from a number of highly acclaimed institutions, including Harvard, Princeton, Yale and Notre Dame, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to swim for Virginia.

“For me, this was exactly the type of school that I was looking for during my recruiting process," King said. "Along with its amazing academics and athletics, the team and coaching staff are wonderful. Not only will I train with one of the best coaching staffs in the country, but I will also be pushed to my limit by an energetic and passionate swim team.”

King’s ability to swim multiple styles and distances at a high level was something coaches raved about throughout the recruiting process, especially at UVa. He’s competed in middle distance and distance events in the freestyle, backstroke and IM throughout his swimming career.

“The coaches like my versatility since I have the ability to swim a wide variety of events that can contribute to the success of the team,” King said.

With his college decision finalized, King can now focus on leading Albemarle to another strong season in the pool.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief,” he said. “It’s as if a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. While the recruiting process only happens once, I find out that you have to learn to enjoy it. Although it may be a little stressful, I think that the biggest stress reliever, even during the process, was that I felt privileged to talk to some outstanding schools. I had to realize that, at the end of the day, I couldn’t go wrong with picking any of my top college choices.”

As for the next level, the goal is simple.

“I want to be the best possible version of myself, in and out of the pool,” King said. “I want to push myself to my limits, both physically and mentally, in order to get the most out of the next four years.”

The Albemarle standout couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“The opportunity is truly a blessing,” King said. “Being a part of the 1% of high school athletes that make it to the next level means a lot to me. I cherish and appreciate every minute of it. It means a lot to officially be able to call myself a college athlete. My goal is to do the absolute best I can do in order to benefit and better the team.”​