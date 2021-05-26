Albemarle student-athletes sign to play college sports

A year ago, Central Virginia student-athletes were unable to take part in signing day ceremonies and were forced to celebrate their signings through virtual means.
On Wednesday, Albemarle High School’s seniors returned to a sense of normalcy as more than a dozen student-athletes commemorated signing National Letters of Intent with a celebration in the school’s gymnasium.
“This day means a lot to me because I have been working hard to be able to play at the next level for years now,” said Albemarle senior Josh Morse, who will play basketball at Roanoke College. “I didn’t expect to be able to have a signing this year, so I’m very excited that we are able to have one now. It makes it even more special that all the commits are able to have the signing on the same day. To be able to celebrate each other’s accomplishments isn’t something that I expected to be able to do this year.”
Morse was joined by classmates that have decided to live out their dream of playing at the next level.
Arianna DeBoer, who won individual and team state championships for the Patriots' cross country team last month, signed to compete at William & Mary. Teammate Cassidy Guyton will continue her athletic career at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she will compete in cross country and track.
Forward Fahim Faizy signed to play soccer at Goucher College. Jaya Daniel and Emily Ward, who both were integral parts on Albemarle’s VHSL Class 5 state championship team in 2019, will play at Christopher Newport and Johns Hopkins, respectively.
Midfielder Reaginn Bingaman will play lacrosse at Roanoke College, while teammate Kirsten Bega signed to play at the University of Lynchburg.
Linebacker and team captain Nolan Pitsenberger signed to play football at Carnegie Melon. Rowers Charlotte Kaczka and Mia Lang will continue their careers at Cornell and MIT, respectively.
Walker Davis, who had a standout swimming career at Albemarle, is joining the North Carolina program. Sophie Haise will swim at St. Bonaventure, while Claire Moody and Eve Umberger signed to swim at Dennison and Bridgewater College, respectively. Aidan Meyer is set to swim at Mary Washington.
Record-breaking setter Keira Roach signed to play volleyball at Susquehanna University, while outside hitter Sophia Dawson will play at Elizabethtown College.
Wednesday’s ceremony was truly special for every senior.
“It has always been goal of mine to play soccer in college, so to finally have that dream come true means a lot to me,” Ward said. “Having my family and Coach [Amy Sherrill] here to celebrate this with me makes this day even more special.”
Ward said one of the reasons she chose to play soccer at Johns Hopkins was the fact she will be challenged both academically and athletically.
“One of the reasons I chose Hopkins is because they consistently compete at a high level and put themselves in the running for a national championship every season,” she said. “Because of this, I know that I will have to work hard in order to earn playing time and compete at the high level.”
Ward admitted that Wednesday’s ceremony will always hold a special place in her heart.
“Coming back after a state-title winning season, it was incredibly heartbreaking to miss out on our season last year,” Ward said. “Although the experience was tough, it taught me that I would never again take soccer for granted and that every day spent with my teammates is a gift. While I am thankful that things are starting to return to normal, I intend to keep remembering the lessons that I have learned in order to become a better player and teammate.”
Like Ward, Morse said Wednesday’s ceremony marked the culmination of a very tough 12 months.
“This was a very difficult year, but I am very thankful that we are able to still have a shortened seasons," Morse said. "It means a lot that we are close to coming out of the pandemic, because everyone has sacrificed lot. From not going into school, not being able to play sports as much, wearing masks all the time. It is every exciting that it seems like we may be coming back to normal soon.”