Albemarle rolls past Stafford in regional quarterfinals

“We talked at halftime about just taking care of the little things,” he said. “We had so many opportunities to score that we didn’t take advantage of in the first half. We knew [Moorer] was a good player, but we were making it too easy on him and a couple of the other guys got by us.”

The third quarter was all Albemarle, which dominated both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Patriots limited Stafford to just one field goal on eight shot attempts and collected four steals. Offensively, Hagen was the spark plug. The junior forward scored eight points in the frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also set up Will Hornsby with a no-look pass for a layup as the Patriots built a 43-25 lead through three quarters.

“Once I hit the layup, that was a good confidence boost and I just kept shooting the ball,” Hagen said. “I started to hit a couple [3-pointers] in the first half and hit a couple in the second half. I was just feeling my shot today.”

The Patriots continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as the reserves outscored the Indians 25-9 over the final eight minutes to put the game out of reach. Carter Wesson tallied seven points off the bench and TaeVeon Wilson added six more as six different Albemarle players scored to extend the lead.