Albemarle rolls past Stafford in regional quarterfinals

Last February, Will Hagen was less than 100 percent as he recovered from a midseason foot injury.
The junior made up for lost time Monday night as he poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Albemarle boys basketball team to a 68-34 win over Stafford in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
“I had a couple of good games early in the season, but I’ve been in a bit of a slump the last few games," Hagen said, "but the coaches just told me to keep shooting in practice and stuff. Just trying to keep my confidence up and today I was hitting.”
Albemarle (7-3) had things working offensively early in the first quarter, hitting five of its first seven shots from the floor to build a 10-7 lead with 2:48 left in the frame.
Stafford (2-6) was nearly as efficient late in the first quarter. JaSante Thomas scored on a nice spin move in the lane to cap a 6-1 run that gave the Indians a 13-11 lead after one. Amari Moorer drained another trey to start the second quarter and Sean Holmes added a pair of free throws to give the Indians their largest lead with 5:39 left in the half.
The Patriots regrouped and closed the first half on an 11-4 run, including four points from Josh Morse and a stick-back score from Jackson Rose to regain the lead, 25-22, at intermission.
Despite the halftime advantage, Albemarle coach Greg Maynard expected more from his team.
“We talked at halftime about just taking care of the little things,” he said. “We had so many opportunities to score that we didn’t take advantage of in the first half. We knew [Moorer] was a good player, but we were making it too easy on him and a couple of the other guys got by us.”
The third quarter was all Albemarle, which dominated both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Patriots limited Stafford to just one field goal on eight shot attempts and collected four steals. Offensively, Hagen was the spark plug. The junior forward scored eight points in the frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also set up Will Hornsby with a no-look pass for a layup as the Patriots built a 43-25 lead through three quarters.
“Once I hit the layup, that was a good confidence boost and I just kept shooting the ball,” Hagen said. “I started to hit a couple [3-pointers] in the first half and hit a couple in the second half. I was just feeling my shot today.”
The Patriots continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as the reserves outscored the Indians 25-9 over the final eight minutes to put the game out of reach. Carter Wesson tallied seven points off the bench and TaeVeon Wilson added six more as six different Albemarle players scored to extend the lead.
“I was a little disappointed about the way we played in the first half, but very, very pleased about the way we played in the second half,” Maynard said. “We took charge and played it possession by possession, and that’s what we talked about. The benefit of getting all my starters a lot of rest with another game on the road is huge. I gave a lot of credit to my substitutes for coming in there and not letting up at all. They kept doing the job, kept playing defense, kept getting good shots and never had to put the starters back in.”
Maynard was impressed with Hagen's overall outing.
“He really stepped it up tonight,” Maynard said. “He hit some big threes for us in the first half and when we pulled away in the third quarter, really made some nice baskets. His defense has really improved as the season has gone on. We missed all those preseason practices where you can get so much work done. I think some players I take a little longer to pick up the concepts and he seems to be picking them up now and he did a really nice job, getting hands on the ball, getting a big steal to kind of help us pull away in the third. Really proud of the way he played and looking forward to that consistency throughout the postseason.”
Morse finished with eight points and nine rebounds for the Patriots, while Wesson chipped in seven points and six rebounds. Hornsby and Wilson added six more to pace a balanced Albemarle attack.
Moorer had 12 points to lead Stafford, but scored just two points in the second half. Joshua Wallace finished with six as the Indians finish the season with a six-game losing streak.
Albemarle returns to action Tuesday when they travel to Roanoke to take on William Fleming in the regional semifinals. It will be a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal, where the Patriots won on their home court to secure a state tournament berth.
Because of COVID-19, only the regional champion advances to states this year, so Hagen and his teammates understand the importance of the game.