Albemarle rolls past Goochland to set up showdown with Louisa County

Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker threw six touchdowns passes in Friday night's game against Goochland, four of which came in the opening quarter, and the Patriots rolled to a 48-3 victory over the Bulldogs.

“It all starts in the film room,” Parker said regarding the quick start for the offense. “We spent a lot of time watching film on these guys, seeing what’s going to be open. I just watched it all happen; it starts in the film room.”

It took just one offensive snap for Parker to reach the end zone after the Albemarle defense forced the Goochland offense to go three-and-out on the opening possession of the game. Following a 22-yard punt by Goochland’s Tyler Black, Parker connected with Noah Grevious on a 42-yard bomb for a touchdown just 1:34 into the contest.

It wasn’t long before the Patriots' offense retook the field after another defensive stand. The offensive unit drove 61 yards on eight plays and reached the end zone once again when Parker connected with Christian Humes on a crossing route to extend the Albemarle lead.

That drive would be the only first quarter possession that lasted more than one play. Parker added a 54-yard scoring pass to Grevious and a 15-yard strike to Polo Hill as Albemarle took a 28-0 lead as the opening stanza came to a close.

Both scoring drives were just one play.

While the Patriots' offense was clicking, the defense stymied the Bulldogs' offense, giving up just one first down due to a targeting penalty in the period. Malekye Hicks, Jordan Green, and Koran Mosby led the Albemarle defense, which held Goochland’s offense to less than 75 yards of offense in the game. Mosby picked off a screen pass from Bulldogs quarterback Blayke Flaherty and returned it to the Goochland 15-yard line, setting up Humes' TD.

“It’s been like that for the last two years. Last year, we only gave up 12 points per game. I don’t know what our total is this year but those guys are hungry,” Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah Sr. said about his defensive unit. “We have a lot of good athletes and I love watching the kids play. We’re just going to continue to work and stay hungry and just take advantage of any opportunity we can get.”

Grevious would record three touchdown receptions in the contest and Hill added a 65-yard rushing score early in the second half on a fourth down conversion for the Patriots' only score via the rushing attack and his second overall.

The win was the third for Albemarle in less than a week after making up a contest with Orange County that was cancelled earlier in the year and snapped the three-game win streak the Bulldogs brought into the contest.

“You want to be playing your best football at this time of year,” Isaiah said. “I think we had three games, that’s a lot of football, but besides that it’s more reps, more opportunities for guys to get better and show their skills…I’m really proud of the work they’re doing. They’re all coming together and playing for one another. I think if we can continue to do that and play clean football, I think we can be a pretty dangerous football team.”

“We were trying to finish this stretch strong,” Parker added. “There’s no reason to get this far and come out here and just try to get through the game. We wanted to give it everything we got and finish strong so we could get out of here with a win.”

The victory sets up a contest with Louisa County next week that could decide the 2022 Jefferson District champion. The Lions, who are 8-0, were idle this week, giving them two weeks to prepare for the Patriots, who will make the trip to Mineral next week.

“We know what’s at stake,” Isaiah stated. “I’m pretty sure Louisa’s guys are getting ready. They have a great program. [Head coach] Patrick’s doing a great job. They have some really talented kids and that’s what it’s about. You want to be playing good football and playing big games this time of year.”