Albemarle goalkeeper Jaya Daniel will continue career at Christopher Newport

Jaya Daniel has never shied away from a challenge.
As a freshman, she was pressed into duty during the Albemarle’s girls soccer team's run to the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.
A year later, she raised her game even more as she helped the Patriots win the program’s second state championship in three years.
The AHS senior netminder is excited to take on another big challenge after committing to play soccer at Christopher Newport University.
“As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew that CNU was where I would ultimately end up,” Daniel said. “I love the location, because it is near the beach, Busch Gardens and William & Mary, where I have a couple of friends committed, so I will be able to keep that relationship in college. The academics were the most important for me and CNU was a great fit. The size of the school is also what I was looking for, because I like having a connection with the teachers and that is something that CNU does very well, not to mention the campus is beautiful.”
Daniel understands the importance of making a good impression. She posted a clean sheet in her first state tournament game against Potomac Falls as a freshman. In 2019, she helped lead the Patriots to three straight state tournament wins, including a penalty kick victory over Douglas Freeman in the state semifinals.
In her first full year as a starter, Daniel surrendered just seven goals and posted 14 clean sheets to secure second team all-state honors.
CNU has emerged as a perennial Division III women's soccer contender, and Captains coach Jamie Gunderson believes Daniel’s makeup and talent mesh well with what he requires from his student-athletes.
“CNU has a very well-respected soccer program that has been nationally ranked for many years,” Daniel said. “The coach has high expectations and is well-respected by the team. Obviously, the goal is to win a national championship and we have a good chance to do that at CNU. The coaches are very adamant on only recruiting D1-caliber players and they made it very clear that they believed I fit into that role.”
Daniel was recruited to play goalkeeper for the Captains and Gunderson expects her to be a “strong presence” in that role. CNU currently has a senior goalkeeper, Haley Eiser, who will maintain her eligibility for another year because of COVID-19, which will allow Daniel to learn under her.
Daniel said she had interest from a number of schools during the recruitment process, but said CNU was the right fit.
“I was very impressed by the soccer program and I loved that I could still have a great college experience, aside from sports,” Daniel said. “CNU has a great program for leadership and community involvement which is interesting to me. I had interest for several D1 schools, but ultimately felt the school was the best fit for me.”
On the pitch, she’s ready to make an impact.
“My goal heading into college is to start making a difference on the team as soon as possible,” Daniel said. “Everyone on the team has a clear central goal of winning a national championship, so if we could do that in my four years, that would be amazing.”
The senior netminder couldn’t be happier with her college decision.
“The opportunity to compete at the next level is very exciting for me,” Daniel said. “I am especially excited because I am doing in with two of my friends that I have played with since we were little. Ellie Cox and Reanna Slater are both on my Skyline Elite team and it means so much that we will get to continue that bond through college.”
Having the opportunity to be a college soccer player fulfils a life-long dream.
‘I have always wanted to play soccer in college and have worked toward that goal since I was little,” Daniel said. “Being able to say that I reached that goal is very exciting for me. I feel very confident in my choice and am excited to get started.”
