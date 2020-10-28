Albemarle goalkeeper Jaya Daniel will continue career at Christopher Newport

In her first full year as a starter, Daniel surrendered just seven goals and posted 14 clean sheets to secure second team all-state honors.

CNU has emerged as a perennial Division III women's soccer contender, and Captains coach Jamie Gunderson believes Daniel’s makeup and talent mesh well with what he requires from his student-athletes.

“CNU has a very well-respected soccer program that has been nationally ranked for many years,” Daniel said. “The coach has high expectations and is well-respected by the team. Obviously, the goal is to win a national championship and we have a good chance to do that at CNU. The coaches are very adamant on only recruiting D1-caliber players and they made it very clear that they believed I fit into that role.”

Daniel was recruited to play goalkeeper for the Captains and Gunderson expects her to be a “strong presence” in that role. CNU currently has a senior goalkeeper, Haley Eiser, who will maintain her eligibility for another year because of COVID-19, which will allow Daniel to learn under her.

Daniel said she had interest from a number of schools during the recruitment process, but said CNU was the right fit.