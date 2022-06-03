Albemarle girls tennis team's postseason run ends in state quarterfinals

The Albemarle girls tennis team made its fourth straight state tournament appearance Friday when it hosted Deep Run in the VHSL Class 5 quarterfinals.

While the result, a 5-1 loss, wasn’t what Coach Ian Lyons' team had in mind, the effort shown by the players that took the court was exemplary.

“We played really solid tennis,” Lyons said. “We played just as well as we did in regionals, and we’ve been on a roll. We came into the match with a lot of confidence. We played really well, we just ran into a team who, honestly, had a lot more variety in their lineup than we’d ever seen.”

Mia Shen captured the lone victory for the Patriots, posting a 6-1, 6-3 win over University of Lynchburg-bound senior Ashley Hair at No. 1 singles. Not bad for someone that is still getting her legs back under her following a bout with COVID-19.

“Mia played her heart out and kind of took care of business,” Lyons said.

Deep Run set the tone thanks to impressive efforts from the players in the middle of its lineup. Caroline Nam defeated Albemarle’s Amy Wang 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Jocelynn Ginsberg outlasted Catie Swansiger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and Jady Fleischman posted a big 7-5, 6-1 victory over Macy Moody, who had a solid freshman campaign for Albemarle.

“Their [No.] 4, 5, and 6 players could play all kinds of balls,” Lyons said. “They could play slice, they obviously had topspin, and they could play all over the court, so that was probably one of the deciding factors, to adjust to different styles of play which we had not seen certainly most of the season.”

Caroline Funk turned in a gutsy effort at No. 3 singles for Albemarle. After dropping the first set to Rosalyn Kara 6-0, she was down 4-1 before winning five of the next seven games to force a tiebreaker. Kara eventually won the tiebreaker 7-2 to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead in the match.

"[Funk] dug back in there in the second set and gets to a tiebreaker,” Lyons said. “You win that set and force a third set; you never know what could happen.”

Albemarle’s Emma Paitrick won the first set, 6-4, over Sophie Sands to take an early edge in the match. Trailing 4-3 in the second set, Sands fought back to win the next three games to take the second set and extend the match.

The momentum carried over into the third set, where Sands raced out to a 5-0 lead. But Paitrick didn’t back down. The senior won the next two games and even had a break point opportunity in the final game before dropping a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision.

“[Emma] obviously still played her heart out,” Lyons said. “There were a couple of points there in the second set if she wins it, we go to doubles and anything can happen.”

As with most state tournament matches, the margin between teams at this level are razor thin where one or two points could be the difference in a match. Lyons said that was evident Friday.

“The past few matches at regionals, we won those important points and got the momentum we needed,” he said. “Today, I’d say the difference in winning one singles match and three singles matches and being a toss-up going into doubles, we didn’t win those points. That’s going to happen some days. They won those points we really didn’t give them those points We didn’t give in. We kept fighting like we have all season.”

Deep Run advances to next week’s state semifinal against rival Douglas Freeman.

For Albemarle, it marks the end of what has been a remarkable season.

“I think that’s the most important thing is the journey of the season,” Lyons said. “Seeing how we’ve improved as individuals and as tennis players. They certainly made this program proud and it’s something we can continue to build off of.”

