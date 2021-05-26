Albemarle girls tennis team wins Region 5D championship

For the second time in four years, the Albemarle girls tennis team is a regional champion.

Coach Ian Lyons' team accomplished the feat again on Wednesday afternoon with an impressive 5-0 victory over Patrick Henry (Roanoke) in the Region 5D championship match in Roanoke.

Albemarle (10-2) continued to get strong play throughout the lineup and battled through intense heat to come away with the regional title.

Lyons felt the match was much closer than the final score indicated.

“Playing back-to-back matches against Stafford and Patrick Henry in those hot conditions was certainly a test, physically and mentally,” he said. “Thankfully, we played our best tennis of the season when we needed it. There were certain opportunities where we could have taken our foot off the gas, but we stayed mentally tough and closed out in crunch time.”

Junior Natalie Assink was the first player off the court for Albemarle after cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anna Wade Dorthat at No. 4 singles.

Emma Paitrick was just as dominant at No. 2 singles, rolling to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sawyer Stephenson to give the Patriots a 2-0 advantage.