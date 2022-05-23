Albemarle girls tennis team tops Massaponax in Region 5D quarterfinals

Macy Moody is one of four freshmen on this year’s Albemarle High School girls tennis team, but she’s already showed the poise of a grizzled veteran this postseason.

Last week, she jumped up the singles lineup, moving from No. 6 to No. 1 out of necessity after the Patriots' top two players were forced to miss their sub-regional contests because of illness.

Moody was up to the task, knocking off Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s top singles player to lead the Patriots to a 5-3 win and a top seed in the Region 5D playoffs.

On Monday, she returned to her normal No. 6 slot and posted a key singles victory as Albemarle defeated Massaponax 5-1 in the Region 5D quarterfinals at Boar's Head Resort.

Moody used a strong service game and impressive ground strokes to top Shelby Brewer 6-2, 6-0. Se was the first player off the court for the Patriots. Moody credits last week’s experience playing at No. 1 singles for preparing her for the moment.

“When [Coach Ian Lyons] first asked me to play No. 1 singles last Wednesday, I was a like, ‘What?’” Moody said. “That first match that I had, it was a close match, it was like 8-10, and it gave me a lot of confidence because I was like, ‘Wow.’ Usually. I’m No. 10 and now I just had to play this huge role because everyone’s gone. Then on Friday, I beat the No. 1 girl and it just fueled a lot of confidence in me. Even through it was a big role to fill, I think it helped me in a lot of ways.”

Emma Paitrick, one of the team captains, returned to the lineup Tuesday and gave Albemarle a lift at No. 2 singles. The senior lost her first game, but rallied to win 12 in a row to post a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brooke Hydahl.

“I feel pretty good,” Paitrick said. “Obviously, it’s a little difficult coming back after not playing for a few matches, or just a few days, but I feel pretty good.”

Paitrick said it was important for her and Mia Shen, Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player, to feed off their teammates' energy from last week.

“Obviously, it was really hard for a bunch of us last week to miss matches,” Paitrick said. “We’ve been working [hard] all season, everybody’s been working. We had a really close match last week and a lot of these girls fought hard to win that match. So for the players that were coming back today, we just had to show the amount of fight that they showed last week.”

Another freshman, Caroline Funk, was as steady as ever at No. 3 singles, where she outlasted Josie Brewer 6-1, 6-2 to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the match. Senior Catie Swansiger defeated Natalie Sipko 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles to give Albemarle a commanding 4-0 lead.

Massaponax tried to extend the match late as Grace Burner rallied to post a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) victory at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, but the rally would stop there as Albemarle junior Amy Wang dispatched Miranda Parrish 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to clinch the victory.

The Patriots advance to Wednesday’s regional semifinal, where they will travel to Northern Virginia to take on Riverside.

“I’m so excited,” Paitrick said. “We have a pretty young team this year so it’s always exciting to move on in the playoffs. It’s pretty late in the year and we’re just really trying to make it as far as we can."

