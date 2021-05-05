Albemarle girls tennis team tops Charlottesville to remain unbeaten

After playing three matches last week, the Albemarle girls tennis team got a reprieve from Mother Nature on Tuesday when a late afternoon thunderstorm gave the Patriots some much-needed time away from the courts.

Albemarle didn’t miss a beat after the day off, returning to action Wednesday with a decisive 9-0 road victory over Charlottesville to remain unbeaten on the season.

Coach Ian Lyons’ Patriots surrendered just four games in singles as they improved to 4-0 and remained tied with Western Albemarle atop the Jefferson District standings.

“I was really excited to get back out on the court,” said Mia Shen, Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player. “Obviously, it wasn’t ideal having the rain yesterday, but it was a good chance to physically and mentally reset after playing a lot. We’ve been playing like three days a week, and just having that day off really allowed me to come back out here and be physically and mentally ready to play.”

Shen set the tone for the match with a dominating performance at No. 1 singles. The junior used a booming serve and an impressive forehand to defeat Charlottesville’s Lucia Elbaum, 10-0.