Albemarle girls tennis team tops Charlottesville to remain unbeaten

After playing three matches last week, the Albemarle girls tennis team got a reprieve from Mother Nature on Tuesday when a late afternoon thunderstorm gave the Patriots some much-needed time away from the courts.
Albemarle didn’t miss a beat after the day off, returning to action Wednesday with a decisive 9-0 road victory over Charlottesville to remain unbeaten on the season.
Coach Ian Lyons’ Patriots surrendered just four games in singles as they improved to 4-0 and remained tied with Western Albemarle atop the Jefferson District standings.
“I was really excited to get back out on the court,” said Mia Shen, Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player. “Obviously, it wasn’t ideal having the rain yesterday, but it was a good chance to physically and mentally reset after playing a lot. We’ve been playing like three days a week, and just having that day off really allowed me to come back out here and be physically and mentally ready to play.”
Shen set the tone for the match with a dominating performance at No. 1 singles. The junior used a booming serve and an impressive forehand to defeat Charlottesville’s Lucia Elbaum, 10-0.
“I was just trying to be consistent and be aggressive, because I like to try and hit the ball hard,” Shen said. “I tried to pick my spots, figure out how I could move her around, but also not make too many unforced errors, because that’s how you can lose pretty quickly.”
Lillian Peskova was just as dominant at No. 3 singles for Albemarle as she defeated Belaynesh Downs-Reeve, 10-0. Natalie Assink followed suit with a 10-0 victory on the No. 4 line for the Patriots against Isabel Wuenschmann-McCoy.
Sarah Beiter defeated Zoe Cohn 10-1 at No. 5 singles, while Albemarle teammate Lexi Warren topped Talia Moore on the No. 6 line by the same score.
The most competitive singles match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Emma Paitrick held an early 3-2 lead over Charlottesville’s Margaret Ryan-Byrne. Paitrick reeled off wins in the next seven games en route to the 10-2 victory.
In doubles action, Shen and Paitrick were just as impressive as they posted a 10-1 win over Elbaum and Ryne-Byrne on the No. 1 line. Cohn and Warren, the Patriots’ normal No. 3 team, moved up to the No. 2 spot and were impressive with a 10-2 victory over Downs-Reeve and Moore.
Ella Veysel and Tess Eluvathingal Muttikkal defeated Wuenschmann-McCoy and Eliana Goluboff-Schragger 10-4.
For Albemarle, the road doesn’t get any easier. The Patriots square off against Western Albemarle on Friday and again on Monday.
Shen and her team welcome the opportunity to compete.
“I’m nervous, but I’m really excited to play them,” Shen said. “The last time we played them was freshman year. It’s always fun to have a really close match just to kind of test yourself. I love playing everybody, but it’s going to be really fun.”