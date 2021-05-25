Albemarle girls tennis team rolls into Region 5D championship match

The Albemarle girls tennis team earned a third straight Region 5D championship match appearance with a 5-1 victory over Stafford on Tuesday in Charlottesville.
The Patriots (9-2) posted victories at its top five singles positions to secure another shot at a regional title.
“I’m really excited that we got to play a season this year,” said junior Natalie Assink. “I may not have played my best, but I definitely played hard and, in the end, it kind of worked out for me, which was great.”
Mia Shen set the tone for the match early on for Albemarle with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 victory over Emmalie Lemmon at No. 1 singles.
Assink was the second player off the court for the Patriots. She used a strong serve and some timely slices to dispatch Kameryn Daniels 6-1, 6-2 on the No. 4 singles court to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the match.
“I feel like I played well, definitely not my best, but that’s okay too, because she was one of the better girls I’ve played this season, so props to her, she was amazing,” Assink said. “She was amazingly fast and quick on the court, which threw me off a little bit at times. I feel like the first set went little bit smoother. I won 6-1, so that was an exciting feeling. It was my first regional match this year, so I was very grateful for that and that we got to make it to that point."
Emma Paitrick continued her strong play for Albemarle on the No. 2 singles line as she defeated Sydney Selby 6-2, 6-2 to extend the advantage to 3-0.
The Patriots received a big boost at No. 5 singles from Sarah Beiter. The senior rallied from a 3-2 deficit to force a tiebreaker against Sophie Loncar. Beiter won the tiebreaker 7-4 to go up a set in the match. She carried that momentum over into the second set as she won 6-3 to put her team up 4-0.
Stafford (8-3) didn’t go away quietly. Caroline Loncar defeated Lexi Warren 6-1, 6-3 for the Indians' first singles win with hopes of forcing the match to go to doubles.
Lillian Peskova ended those hopes and closed out the match for Albemarle by grinding out a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Junga Steves at No. 3 singles to secure the victory. Peskova trailed 3-2 in the first set before winning four straight games to secure the opening set. She continued her success in the second set with some solid baseline play.
Assink said Tuesday’s match epitomized the importance of depth this time of year in high school tennis.
“This is crucial,” she said. “One loss in our matches at this point and our season is over and we really want to keep going. Maybe into late June, or however long we can go, we are a close team together and we’re growing together”
Albemarle will travel to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) for Wednesday's regional final. The Patriots beat Mountain View 5-0 in the other semifinal. Match time is set for 4 p.m.
“I feel that all of us are playing at our peak and we’re all kind of pushing each other so, even if we do have an off day, we kind of try and pick each other up and [Coach Ian] Lyons has been great about trying to get us hyped up when we feel a little flat,” Assink said. “It’s great, he always has us cheering for each other, especially during matches, and it’s just a really great feeling to have that team support."