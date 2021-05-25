Albemarle girls tennis team rolls into Region 5D championship match

The Albemarle girls tennis team earned a third straight Region 5D championship match appearance with a 5-1 victory over Stafford on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

The Patriots (9-2) posted victories at its top five singles positions to secure another shot at a regional title.

“I’m really excited that we got to play a season this year,” said junior Natalie Assink. “I may not have played my best, but I definitely played hard and, in the end, it kind of worked out for me, which was great.”

Mia Shen set the tone for the match early on for Albemarle with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 victory over Emmalie Lemmon at No. 1 singles.

Assink was the second player off the court for the Patriots. She used a strong serve and some timely slices to dispatch Kameryn Daniels 6-1, 6-2 on the No. 4 singles court to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the match.