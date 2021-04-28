Albemarle girls tennis team dispatches Monticello

“It was interesting being a freshman and playing in the top six,” Shen said. “Most people we played were upperclassmen, but it was really exciting to get that kind of experience at such a young age and now we can use it to our advantage.”

On the No. 2 line, Paitrick used some strong ground strokes, including a devastating forehand, to defeat Bianca Barrett, 10-1.

“I think it was just repetition,” she said. “Just following through what we’ve been practicing, utilizing the shots we’ve been using in practice has been useful. We’ve all worked really hard in the past year in a half, so we’re hoping to just kind of enjoy it.”

Peskova played great from the baseline and used a strong service game to post a 10-1 win over Maria Plantz at No. 3 singles.

For Peskova, just getting on the court was a win for her and her teammates.

“You never really know when the season might end because of COVID,” Peskova said. “So, we’re just happy to play at all.”

Assink was all smiles on the court during a 10-1 victory over Sabrina Whearty. After the match, Assink was quick to compliment Whearty on her improved service game just a week after squaring off in the regular season debut.