Albemarle girls tennis team dispatches Monticello

Two years ago, Mia Shen, Emma Paitrick, Lillian Peskova and Natalie Assink headlined a talented freshman class that helped the Albemarle girls tennis team reach the VHSL Class 5 state tournament.
Nearly 24 months later, the quartet has grown wiser, stronger, more polished and more hungry to lead the Patriots to even more success this spring. The talented juniors’ growth was on display Wednesday in Albemarle’s 8-1 home victory over Jefferson District rival Monticello.
The Patriots’ top four players combined to drop just four games during Wednesday’s match
“I think it’s been really exciting,” Assink said. “We’ve been playing together since freshman year, so we have a really tight bond. We were really disappointed our season ended super early last year kind of without any match play going on, so we were ready to come out and hopefully kick some butt, but we’ll take what we can get at this point. We’ve been very lucky so far. We’ve had some great competition and we’re really grateful for everything that we’ve achieved at this point.”
Shen, who made the jump from No. 4 singles to the top spot in the singles lineup this spring, looked in great form Wednesday. She won the first nine games of her match before breaking serve in the final game to post a 10-1 win over Carrie Devine.
The junior is excited in the progress that she’s made from her first season.
“It was interesting being a freshman and playing in the top six,” Shen said. “Most people we played were upperclassmen, but it was really exciting to get that kind of experience at such a young age and now we can use it to our advantage.”
On the No. 2 line, Paitrick used some strong ground strokes, including a devastating forehand, to defeat Bianca Barrett, 10-1.
“I think it was just repetition,” she said. “Just following through what we’ve been practicing, utilizing the shots we’ve been using in practice has been useful. We’ve all worked really hard in the past year in a half, so we’re hoping to just kind of enjoy it.”
Peskova played great from the baseline and used a strong service game to post a 10-1 win over Maria Plantz at No. 3 singles.
For Peskova, just getting on the court was a win for her and her teammates.
“You never really know when the season might end because of COVID,” Peskova said. “So, we’re just happy to play at all.”
Assink was all smiles on the court during a 10-1 victory over Sabrina Whearty. After the match, Assink was quick to compliment Whearty on her improved service game just a week after squaring off in the regular season debut.
Cate Swansiger defeated Chloe Lockewood 10-2 at No. 5 singles. Amy Wang followed suit with a 10-2 victory over Josie Drumheller at No. 6 singles.
In doubles action, Shen and Paitrick defeated Monticello’s top tandem of Devine and Barrett, 10-5. Peskova and Assink defeated Whearty and Lockewood 10-1 at No. 2 singles.
The Mustangs answered at No. 3 doubles, where Plantz and Anne Krehmeyer defeated Lexi Warren and Sarah Beiter 10-6 to record their first win of the season.
Assink was thrilled with Albemarle’s complete team performance, especially the aggressiveness on every point.
“That’s something Coach [Ian] Lyons always tell us,” she said. “Whatever you do, leave it all out on the court and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. Staying consistent, but we also don’t want to leave the court feeling like we lost and didn’t somewhat improve each game. That’s kind of the mindset that we’re trying to have, just improve every time. Coach Lyons told us today that we only have nine more practices until regionals, so that was kind of an eye opener at that point.”