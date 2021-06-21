Albemarle girls soccer team's season ends with state semifinals loss

The Albemarle senior class of Jaya Daniel, Halle Barredo, Ashley Snider, Elizabeth Yow, Laine Quillian, Emily Ward and Kora Jillions has built a legacy of success with the Patriots.

The seniors' storied high school careers concluded Monday with a 2-0 loss to Briar Woods in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals. The Patriots' quest for back-to-back state championships came to an end one game short of the title game, but Albemarle coach Amy Sherrill said it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“These seniors, they came in after we went undefeated in 2017. To ask them to come in to that year and to be the team that experiences their first loss, they’ve been battle-tested,” Sherrill said. “They’ve given us every single thing that they could, all the way to this last game. They played in a state semifinal game any time that they’ve been a part of Albemarle. We will certainly miss all seven of them.”

All of those state tournament runs have included matches against Briar Woods. The two programs have met every year since 2016 on the road to states. Albemarle won state titles in 2017 and 2019, while Briar Woods captured championship glory in 2014 and 2018.