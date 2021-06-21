Albemarle girls soccer team's season ends with state semifinals loss

The Albemarle senior class of Jaya Daniel, Halle Barredo, Ashley Snider, Elizabeth Yow, Laine Quillian, Emily Ward and Kora Jillions has built a legacy of success with the Patriots.
The seniors' storied high school careers concluded Monday with a 2-0 loss to Briar Woods in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals. The Patriots' quest for back-to-back state championships came to an end one game short of the title game, but Albemarle coach Amy Sherrill said it wasn’t for a lack of effort.
“These seniors, they came in after we went undefeated in 2017. To ask them to come in to that year and to be the team that experiences their first loss, they’ve been battle-tested,” Sherrill said. “They’ve given us every single thing that they could, all the way to this last game. They played in a state semifinal game any time that they’ve been a part of Albemarle. We will certainly miss all seven of them.”
All of those state tournament runs have included matches against Briar Woods. The two programs have met every year since 2016 on the road to states. Albemarle won state titles in 2017 and 2019, while Briar Woods captured championship glory in 2014 and 2018.
Albemarle (11-1-1) was on the front foot early, taking the attack right at Briar Woods. Jillions took a shot seven minutes into the contest that sailed over the crossbar. Six minutes later, freshman Devon Higginbottom nearly put the Patriots on the board with a shot inside the penalty area, but Briar Woods goalkeeper Kasie Kilmer made a great sprawling save to keep AHS off the board.
Briar Woods (13-0) countered with some offensive firepower of its own, led by Sophie Maltese. The senior forward delivered a nice through ball to Avery Haywood into the box, but her touch was too heavy and trickled out of play.
Junior Taylor Price, a Virginia Tech signee, nearly capitalized on a failed clearing attempt from Albemarle’s goalkeeper, but Daniel recovered to make a great point-blank stop to keep the game scoreless.
The Patriots' defense, led by Ward and Emma McMullen, did a solid job of containing the Falcons’ top two strikers for the first 31 minutes of the first half before Maltese eventually found the breakthrough goal off a set piece.
Amara Gleaves’ free kick from 30 yards out found Maltese’s foot near the left post. The senior forward made a quick move to her left and then tucked a shot inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.
Daniel was stellar in goal in the first half, registering six saves to keep her team in the contest through halftime.
Albemarle opened the second half on the attack in search of the equalizer. Higginbottom got free inside the penalty area and tried to spin around for a shot, but Kilmer, a Shenandoah University signee, made another big save to keep her team on top.
Two minutes later, Briar Woods put the game out of reach thanks to perfect execution on a set piece.
After a foul, Maltese took a free kick on the right wing and found Allie Harvich on the back post for a well-placed header inside the left post for a 2-0 lead with 31 minutes left.
“We had opportunities that we just didn’t capitalize on and just tried to hang on to that potent offense that they have," Sherrill said. “For 80 minutes, that’s a tall task, but our goalkeepers and our defense played great.”
Albemarle had a couple of corner kick opportunities in the waning minutes, but Briar Woods’ defense did a great job of clearing the zone to prevent any scoring chances.
“We knew we wanted to come out and just play tough like we normally can,” Sherrill said. “We were hoping the ball would bounce our way, but unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”