Albemarle girls soccer team shuts out Monticello

Albemarle's Katherine Manley patted her chest and sprinted back to her midfield position after her first shot of the game hit the goalpost and bounced wide 10 minutes into the first half.

The senior midfielder found the back of the net on her next opportunity and scored a pair of goals during a 15-minute span to lead the Patriots to a 6-0 road victory of the Mustangs on Thursday night.

“It was a great game against a really good opponent,” Manley said. “We had another one earlier this week and we’ve been working a lot in practice, especially in the final third and on the defensive end. We did a really good job of putting away our chances.”

After jostling in the midfield for the opening five minutes, Albemarle asserted its dominance in possession, which led to scoring opportunities.

In the ninth minute, Manley spun away from one defender and dribbled past another before ripping a shot under the outstretched arms of the Monticello goalkeeper, but the ball caromed off the right post and out of play.

“We always say 'Next play,'” Manley said. “My teammates do a great job of supporting me and we all support each other. I didn’t really let it get to me and neither did my teammates.”

Manley made good on her next opportunity following a turnover in the Mustangs' zone. Samantha Fischer slipped a pass to Manley on the right wing and the senior blasted a shot just inside the left post to give Albemarle (2-0, 2-0 district) a 1-0 lead with 22:55 left in the first half.

Fifteen minutes later, Manley found the scoreboard again on a set piece. Just prior to the corner kick, Albemarle Coach Amy Sherrill instructed Manley and Lana Ortiz to box in the keeper. The strategy worked. Devon Higginbottom’s cross sailed right to Manley and she got a head on it to beat the keeper for a 2-0 AHS lead.

Kaitlyn Craddock tried to answer for Monticello (0-0-1, 0-1) just before halftime but her shot was gobbled up by Albemarle keeper Sydney Alexander to keep the score 2-0 at intermission.

In the second half, the Patriots continued to pepper the Mustangs' net with scoring chances. After two near-misses, Marquesa Peloquin hit the ball from 15 yards out and tucked it just under the crossbar for a goal five minutes into the half.

Five minutes later Reilly Bonham drilled a shot from 20 yards out for another Albemarle goal and a 4-0 lead. Ortiz joined the scoring party with a strong strike in the 63rd minute for a 5-0 lead.

The Patriots added their fourth goal of the second half on a corner kick. Ortiz found Higginbottom on the front post and the sophomore redirected the ball with her chest into the goal for the final margin.

Alexander made one save in goal to secure the second straight clean sheet for the Patriots.

Albemarle will have little time to celebrate the win. The Patriots return to action Monday to face perennial Class 5 powerhouse Deep Run in Richmond.

Manley is excited about the way the season is shaping up so far.

“It’s great to just get the ball rolling,” Manley said. “We’re just looking to keep improving on what we have and we’re excited for Monday.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.