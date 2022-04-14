Albemarle girls soccer team shuts out Charlottesville to remain unbeaten

It’s been quite a week for the Albemarle High School girls soccer team.

In the two games since their return from spring break, the Patriots have continued to set the standard in the Jefferson District.

On Tuesday, AHS earned a 2-0 victory over Western Albemarle to start the week on a high notes. On Thursday night, the Patriots made it 2-for-2 in rivalry matches this week with a 3-0 home win over Charlottesville.

The victory gives Albemarle (5-0-1, 4-0 district) a commanding lead in the Jefferson District standings.

Devon Higginbottom scored a goal in the first half and set up another in the final 40 minutes as the Patriots remained unbeaten.

“We just wanted to make sure that after spring break that we were coming in as a team and giving our best effort,” said Albemarle senior defender Emma McMullan. “After Tuesday night’s win, it was super important that we carried the same energy into the game today. We’re just super happy with the result that we got.”

Scoring was tough to come by early on as Charlottesville coach Marcelle Van Yahres elected to pack it in defensively to clog up Albemarle’s passing lanes, especially inside the penalty area.

Despite the Black Knights’ defensive tactics, Albemarle dominated possession for most of the first half and its hard work was rewarded in the 15th minute.

“It’s pretty difficult, but you’ve just got to find your own ways to play through it, and be unique, and be true to us and just play around it, be yourselves and play your hardest,” Higginbottom said.

Katie Manley slipped a pass behind the defense to Higginbottom, who chipped the ball inside the left post for a 1-0 AHS lead with 24:31 left in the first half.

“Katie had a beautiful dribble through and played a nice over ball and I just touched it right in,” Higginbottom said.

Even with a halftime lead, Albemarle Coach Amy Sherrill implored her team to get more shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.

McMullan took her coach’s instructions to heart, scoring 90 seconds into the second half on a corner kick to extend the lead to 2-0.

Higginbottom floated a ball to the back post and McMullan crashed the goal and got a head on the ball for her first goal of the game to double the Patriots’ lead.

“Devon had a beautiful corner kick,” McMullan said, “and I just tried to place myself so I was where the ball was and it worked out.”

The Patriots tacked on another goal with six minutes left when Madeline St. Amand rang a 20-yard blast off the crossbar and back into play. Lana Ortiz pounced on the rebound attempt and buried the chance for a 3-0 lead to seal the win.

Goalkeeper Kathryn Lenert had a strong night for Charlottesville (2-1-1, 1-1-1), posting a game-high five saves. AHS keepers Sydney Alexander and Ava Ward combined to post the Patriots’ fifth clean sheet of the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.