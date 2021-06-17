 Skip to main content
Albemarle girls soccer team blanks Mountain View in Region 5D championship game
The Albemarle girls soccer team concluded the regular season with a 3-0 victory over rival Western Albemarle that secured the Jefferson District championship.

The Patriots then began the postseason with a 3-0 victory over Brooke Point on Tuesday in the Region 5D semifinals behind goals from Devon Higginbottom.

On Thursday, AHS continued its run of dominance with another three-goal victory in the Region 5D championship game. The Patriots got goals from three different players while the back line delivered another clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Mountain View that secured Albemarle a regional championship and state tournament berth. 

Kora Jillions, Madeline St. Amand and Katie Manley each scored goals for Albemarle, which improved to 11-0-1 on the season with the victory. The Patriots' only non-win of the season came in a 2-2 draw against Western Albemarle on May 10.

Albemarle now sits two wins away from an unbeaten season and a second consecutive VHSL Class 5 state championship. Albemarle will host the Region 5C champion in the Class 5 state semifinals on Monday.

